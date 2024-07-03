iifl-logo-icon 1
Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd Share Price

307.45
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:30:00 PM

  • Open307.45
  • Day's High307.45
  • 52 Wk High391
  • Prev. Close313.7
  • Day's Low307.45
  • 52 Wk Low 27.6
  • Turnover (lac)0.18
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value36.88
  • EPS0.11
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)464
  • Div. Yield0
Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

307.45

Prev. Close

313.7

Turnover(Lac.)

0.18

Day's High

307.45

Day's Low

307.45

52 Week's High

391

52 Week's Low

27.6

Book Value

36.88

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

464

P/E

0

EPS

0.11

Divi. Yield

0

Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:51 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.89%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.89%

Non-Promoter- 32.10%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 32.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.09

4.09

4.09

4.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19.02

20.86

21.35

21.47

Net Worth

23.11

24.95

25.44

25.56

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.93

7.05

8.69

4.17

yoy growth (%)

-72.56

-18.85

108.15

30.79

Raw materials

-1.63

-5.7

-7.58

-3.46

As % of sales

84.42

80.85

87.21

82.82

Employee costs

-0.77

-0.98

-0.94

-0.99

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.33

-0.7

0.22

-0.05

Depreciation

-0.19

-0.18

-0.14

-0.15

Tax paid

0.1

-0.2

-0.01

-0.03

Working capital

-1.91

0.9

1.24

-0.03

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-72.56

-18.85

108.15

30.79

Op profit growth

-23.48

54.26

-14.83

37.77

EBIT growth

-54.01

-402.48

-514.61

-106.94

Net profit growth

-75.09

-544.67

-1,743.62

-101.47

Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Siddhi Shah

Managing Director

Rohit Pandey

Non Executive Director

Preeti Punia

Independent Director

Rajeev Jain

Independent Director

Rajeev Singh

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Sunil Dutt Pande

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd

Summary

The Jhaveri & Shah families formed a partnership firm in 1961 to commence their new venture by establishing Rerolling Mill at Ahmedabad in 1961. Later on, in 1965 Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd. originally got converted into a Private Limited Company as Ahmedabad Steelcraft And Rolling Mills Pvt. Ltd. Further in 1973 besides common Re-Rolling product, it expanded its product range by introducing Mild Steel Window, Door and Ventilator section. Gradually on mastering the technique, it further added more than 70 verities of various section in making of Mild Steel Window Door Ventilator all over the Globe. Subsequently the name of the Company was changed to Ahmedabad Steelcraft Limited in January, 1989.The Company had a lot of teething troubles at the initial stage in getting rolling technology and due to non-availability of raw materials. Thereafter, it initially started operations by manufacturing the most commonly used structurals like rods, flats, etc, and gradually gained expertise to roll hi-tech sections. Subsequently, it ventured into rolling more complicated sections and full range of ISI, British and Belgium Standard sections. Presently, the Company is a leading manufacturer of mild steel window sections, door & ventilator sections. It is also a leading exporter of the sections for last several years. The Company has diversified and started bright bar division for manufacturing special profiles and shapes of high precision for textile machinery manufacturers. The companys win
Company FAQs

What is the Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd share price today?

The Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹307.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd is ₹464.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd is 0 and 8.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd is ₹27.6 and ₹391 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd?

Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 97.27%, 3 Years at 151.37%, 1 Year at 963.03%, 6 Month at 186.48%, 3 Month at 5.75% and 1 Month at 7.01%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.89 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 32.11 %

