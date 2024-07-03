Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹307.45
Prev. Close₹313.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.18
Day's High₹307.45
Day's Low₹307.45
52 Week's High₹391
52 Week's Low₹27.6
Book Value₹36.88
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)464
P/E0
EPS0.11
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.09
4.09
4.09
4.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.02
20.86
21.35
21.47
Net Worth
23.11
24.95
25.44
25.56
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.93
7.05
8.69
4.17
yoy growth (%)
-72.56
-18.85
108.15
30.79
Raw materials
-1.63
-5.7
-7.58
-3.46
As % of sales
84.42
80.85
87.21
82.82
Employee costs
-0.77
-0.98
-0.94
-0.99
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.33
-0.7
0.22
-0.05
Depreciation
-0.19
-0.18
-0.14
-0.15
Tax paid
0.1
-0.2
-0.01
-0.03
Working capital
-1.91
0.9
1.24
-0.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-72.56
-18.85
108.15
30.79
Op profit growth
-23.48
54.26
-14.83
37.77
EBIT growth
-54.01
-402.48
-514.61
-106.94
Net profit growth
-75.09
-544.67
-1,743.62
-101.47
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Siddhi Shah
Managing Director
Rohit Pandey
Non Executive Director
Preeti Punia
Independent Director
Rajeev Jain
Independent Director
Rajeev Singh
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Sunil Dutt Pande
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd
Summary
The Jhaveri & Shah families formed a partnership firm in 1961 to commence their new venture by establishing Rerolling Mill at Ahmedabad in 1961. Later on, in 1965 Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd. originally got converted into a Private Limited Company as Ahmedabad Steelcraft And Rolling Mills Pvt. Ltd. Further in 1973 besides common Re-Rolling product, it expanded its product range by introducing Mild Steel Window, Door and Ventilator section. Gradually on mastering the technique, it further added more than 70 verities of various section in making of Mild Steel Window Door Ventilator all over the Globe. Subsequently the name of the Company was changed to Ahmedabad Steelcraft Limited in January, 1989.The Company had a lot of teething troubles at the initial stage in getting rolling technology and due to non-availability of raw materials. Thereafter, it initially started operations by manufacturing the most commonly used structurals like rods, flats, etc, and gradually gained expertise to roll hi-tech sections. Subsequently, it ventured into rolling more complicated sections and full range of ISI, British and Belgium Standard sections. Presently, the Company is a leading manufacturer of mild steel window sections, door & ventilator sections. It is also a leading exporter of the sections for last several years. The Company has diversified and started bright bar division for manufacturing special profiles and shapes of high precision for textile machinery manufacturers. The companys win
Read More
The Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹307.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd is ₹464.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd is 0 and 8.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd is ₹27.6 and ₹391 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 97.27%, 3 Years at 151.37%, 1 Year at 963.03%, 6 Month at 186.48%, 3 Month at 5.75% and 1 Month at 7.01%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.