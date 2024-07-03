Summary

The Jhaveri & Shah families formed a partnership firm in 1961 to commence their new venture by establishing Rerolling Mill at Ahmedabad in 1961. Later on, in 1965 Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd. originally got converted into a Private Limited Company as Ahmedabad Steelcraft And Rolling Mills Pvt. Ltd. Further in 1973 besides common Re-Rolling product, it expanded its product range by introducing Mild Steel Window, Door and Ventilator section. Gradually on mastering the technique, it further added more than 70 verities of various section in making of Mild Steel Window Door Ventilator all over the Globe. Subsequently the name of the Company was changed to Ahmedabad Steelcraft Limited in January, 1989.The Company had a lot of teething troubles at the initial stage in getting rolling technology and due to non-availability of raw materials. Thereafter, it initially started operations by manufacturing the most commonly used structurals like rods, flats, etc, and gradually gained expertise to roll hi-tech sections. Subsequently, it ventured into rolling more complicated sections and full range of ISI, British and Belgium Standard sections. Presently, the Company is a leading manufacturer of mild steel window sections, door & ventilator sections. It is also a leading exporter of the sections for last several years. The Company has diversified and started bright bar division for manufacturing special profiles and shapes of high precision for textile machinery manufacturers. The companys win

