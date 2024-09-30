As per attachment. Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2024) Disclosure of Voting results of 52nd Annual General Meeting of Ahmedabad Steelcraft Limited held on September 30, 2024 along with the Scrutinizers Report as per Regulation 44 of SEBI(LODR), Regulations, 2015. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024)