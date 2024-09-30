|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|As per attachment. Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2024) Disclosure of Voting results of 52nd Annual General Meeting of Ahmedabad Steelcraft Limited held on September 30, 2024 along with the Scrutinizers Report as per Regulation 44 of SEBI(LODR), Regulations, 2015. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.