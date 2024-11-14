|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|AHMEDABAD STEELCRAFT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September2024 along with Limited Review Report as per Regulation 33 of SEBI(LODR) Reglations2015 Un-Audited Financial Results for the QUARTER and Half Year ended on September 30,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 Oct 2024
|11 Oct 2024
|Appointment of Mr. Kamlesh Nandkishor Sharma as Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. October 11,2024
|Board Meeting
|30 Sep 2024
|30 Sep 2024
|Allotment of 1,10,00,000 (One Crore Ten Lacs) Warrants convertible into Equity Shares on Preferential basis to the Promoter and Non-Promoters.
|Board Meeting
|2 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|As per attachment.
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|AHMEDABAD STEELCRAFT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To discuss/ finalize the proposal for Issue of Securities of the Company on Preferential Basis towards raising pursuant to Section 42 and 62 of the Companies Act 2013 and as per the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2018 subject to necessary approvals. 2) To Consider and Approve Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 alongwith the Limited Review Report thereon. 3) To consider and decide shifting of place of Registered Office of the Company. 4) To consider and decide about Corporate Office of the Company 5) To fix the day date time of General Meeting of the Company. 6) To appoint Scrutinizer for conducting E- voting process for General Meeting. 7) Any other Matter with the permission of the chair. Outcome of Board Meeting Standalone Un-Audited Financial Result for 30th June,2024 Change in Registered Office of the Company within local limits of the City. The Board of Directors have decided to setup the Corporate Office of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Jun 2024
|28 Jun 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting Change in Directorate Resignation of Chairman Resignation of Chairman and Managing Director Resignation of Chief Executive Officer Resignation of Director
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|AHMEDABAD STEELCRAFT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Result for the quarter and year ended 31st March2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Revised outcome The Company wants to conserve the reserves and as there is no profitability, it has been decided not to recommend Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Mar 2024
|19 Mar 2024
|AHMEDABAD STEELCRAFT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the separate Meeting of Independent Directors of the Company as per regulation 29(1) 25(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and Schedule IV (Section 149) of the Companies Act2013 Outcome of Separate Board Meeting of Independent Directors held today i.e. on 28th March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.03.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|AHMEDABAD STEELCRAFT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Result for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. The Board of Directors of the Company, in its meeting held on 13th February, 2024 has considered and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and Nine months ended on 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)
