Dear Members,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting 52ndAnnual report on the affairs of the Company together with the Audited Financial Statementsfor the year ended on March 31,2024.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:

The summarized financial performance of the Company is summarized below;

( In Lacs)

Particulars For the year ended March 31, 2024 For the year ended March 31, 2023 Gross Total Income (Including other Income) 300.92 299.73 Total Income 300.92 299.73 Total Expenses (Excluding Interest and Depreciation) 560.15 362.05 Profit / (Loss) beforeDepreciation& Interest (271.48) (78.82) Less : Depreciation 12.24 16.50 Less: Interest 0 0 Profit / (Loss) Before Tax (259.24) (62.31) Less : Current Tax 0 0 Less: MAT Credit 0 0 Less: Deferred Tax (30.61) 3.43 Net Profit / (Loss) After Tax (228.63) (65.74) Other Comprehensive Incomeafter Tax -- - Total Comprehensive Incomefor the year (186.90) (64.50)

Note: Previous years figures have been regrouped/ reclassified wherever necessary to correspond with the current years classification / disclosure.

The Financial Statements of the Company are prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) including the Rules notified under the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, forms part of the Annual Report and Accounts.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE FINANCIAL SUMMARY:

During the period, the total Income of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2024 was 300.92 lacsagainst total income of 299.73 lacs in the previous year and net loss of the Company is amounted to (228.63) lacs as against the net loss of (65.74)lacs in the previous year. Your Board as usual continues to make its best possible efforts to improve the overall working and financial performance of your Company.

DIVIDEND:

Due to loss during the year, No dividend is recommended on equity shares for F.Y.2023-24.

TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND:

Section 124 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 ("the Rules"), mandates that companies transfer dividend that has remained unclaimed for a period of seven years from the unpaid dividend account to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF). Further, the Rules mandate that the shares on which dividend has not been paid or claimed for seven consecutive years or more be transferred to the IEPF.

The following table provides a list of years for which unclaimed dividends and their corresponding shares would become eligible to be transferred to the IEPF on the dates mentioned below

Year Dividend per share Date of declaration Due date for transfer 2016-17 Rs 0.50 (5%) 04-09-2017 09-10-2024 2017-18 Rs 0.50 (5%) 19-09-2018 24-10-2025 2018-19 Rs 0.50 (5%) 22-08-2019 02-08-2026 2019-20 Nil Nil Nil 2020-21 Nil Nil Nil 2021-22 Nil Nil Nil 2022-23 Nil Nil Nil

In order to educate the shareholders and with an intent to protect their rights, the Company also sends regular reminders to shareholders to claim their unclaimed dividends / shares before it is transferred to IEPF. Shareholders may note that both the unclaimed dividends and corresponding shares transferred to IEPF, including all benefits accruing on such shares, if any, can be claimed from IEPF following the procedure prescribed in the Rules. No claim shall lie in respect thereof with the Company.

Dividend remitted to IEPF

Financial Year Dateof declaration Date of transfer to IEPF Amount transferred to IEPF 2010-11 28-09-2011 26/09/2019 152,513 2011-12 21-09-2012 06/11/2019 177,973 2012-13 22-08-2013 07/10/2020 1,80,997 2013-14 04-09-2014 12/10/2021 1,83,748 2014-15 ---- ---- ---- 2015-16 16-09-2016 13/10/2023 1,62,599

Shares transferred to IEPF

During the financial year 2016-17, the Company has paid dividend 0.50 per share and the unpaid dividend will be transferred to IEPF account in accordance with IEPF rules.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

There was no profit available for the year under reviewhence the Board has not proposed to transfer any amountto general reserve

SERVICE OF DOCUMENTS THROUGH ELECTRONIC MEANS:

Subject to the applicable Provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with various Circulars and notifications issued from time to time, alldocuments, including the notice and Annual Report will be sent through electronic transmission in respect of members whose email IDs areregistered in their demat account or are otherwise provided by the members.

CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE:

During the year, there has been no change in the Registered Office of the Company. However, after the end of F.Y. 2023-24, the Registered Office of the Company was shifted from North Tower, 604, ONE-42 Complex, B/h Ashok Vatika, Nr. Jayantilal Park BRTS, Ambli-Bopal Road, Ahmedabad-380058, Gujarat to Office No.213, Sakar 5, B/hNatraj Cinema, Off Ashram Road, Ellisbridge, Ahmedabad - 380009, Gujaratwithin the local limits of the city w.e.f August 07, 2024.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF THE BUSINESS:

During the year, there is no change in the nature of the business of the Company.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS:

During the year, your Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules framed there under to the extent notified and as such, no amount on account of principal or interest on deposits from publicwas outstanding as on the date of the balance sheet..

STATE OF THE COMPANYS AFFAIRS:

The state of the Company affairs forms an integral part of Management Discussion and Analysis Report is furnished in "Annexure-B" and is attached to the report.

SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

The Company does not have any Subsidiary or Joint Venture or Associate Company.

OPEN OFFER AND CHANGE IN MANAGEMENT

After the end of the Financial Year, 2023-24, Mr. Rohit Pandey as Acquirer 1 and Mr. Sunil Dutt Pandey as Acquirer 2 have entered into a Share Purchase Agreement ("SPA") dated 03/05/2024 with the promoters and promoter group of the Target Company naming Ahmedabad Steelcraft Limited for acquisition of 27,76,832 (Twenty Seven Lakh, Seventy Six Thousand and Eight Hundred Thirty Two) equity shares ("Sale Shares") of face value of 10/- each representing 67.86 % of the paid up and voting equity share capital of the Company.

The Acquirers did an open offer to the public shareholders under the SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011 and acquired control of the Company. Further Mr. Rohit Pandey and Mr. Sunil Dutt Pandey have acquired the equity shares of old promoters and became the promoters of the Company through an open offer in accordance with SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011. The Company has been taken over by new promoters and the old management viz. Mr. Ashok Chandrakant Gandhi, Independent Director. Mr. Shreyas Chinubhai Sheth- Independent Director, Mr. ShrujalSudhirbhai Patel, Independent Director, Mr. Darshan Ashokbhai Jhaveri, Managing Director, Mr. Anand Vipinchandra Shah, Managing Director, Mr. Anand Navinchandra Jhaveri, Wholetime Director, Mrs. Nitaben Girishchandra Shah, Wholetime Director, Mr. Kartikeya Shashankbhai Shah ,Wholetime Director, Mr. Aniruddh Darshanbhai Jhaveri Non-Independent Director Mr. Viral Anil Jhaveri Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Arjun Anand Shah ,Chief Financial Officer. have tendered their resignation from the respective designation with effect from June 28, 2024. Your Directors place on record their appreciation of valuable services rendered during their tenure as a director & Management of the Company.

The Board is re-organised with the new management viz. Mr. Rohit Pandey, Managing Director, Mr. Sunil Dutt Pandey- Dircetor, Mrs. Preeti Punia, Director, Mr. Rajeev Singh Independent Director and Mr. Rajeev Jain, Independent Director with effect from June 28, 2024.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

a) Composition of Boardand Key Managerial Personnel

Name of Directors Designation Category No. of Board Meeting held during the year No. of Meeting director is entitled to attend No. of Board Meeting attended during the year Mr. Ashok Chandrakant Gandhi1 Independent Director Chairman, Independent, NonExecutive 5 5 5 Mr. Shreyas Chinubhai Sheth2 Independent Director Independent, NonExecutive 5 5 5 Mr. ShrujalSudhirbhai Patel3 Independent Director Independent, NonExecutive 5 5 5 Mr. Darshan Ashokbhai Jhaveri4 Managing Director Promoter, Executive 5 5 4 Mr. Anand Vipinchandra Shah5 Managing Director Promoter, Executive 5 5 3 Mr. Anand Navinchandra Jhaveri6 Whole Time Director Promoter, Executive 5 5 4 Name of Directors Designation Category No. of Board Meeting held during the year No. of Meeting director is entitled to attend No. of Board Meeting attended during the year Mrs. Nitaben Girishchandra Shah7 Whole Time Director Promoter, Executive 5 5 4 Mr. Kartikeya Shashankbhai Shah8 Whole Time Director Promoter, Executive 5 5 5 Mr. Aniruddh Darshanbhai Jhaveri9 Non-Independent Director Promoter, Executive 5 5 3 Mr. Viral Anil Jhaveri10 Chief Executive Officer Promoter 5 5 5 Mr. Arjun Anand Shah Chief Financial Officer 5 5 5 Ms. Siddhi Shah Company Secretary & Compliance Officer 5 5 5 Mr. Rohit Pandey11 Managing Director Promoter Mr. Sunil Dutt Pandey12 Additional Director Promoter - NonIndependent Director, NonExecutive Mrs. Preeti Punia13 Additional Director Non-Independent Director, NonExecutive Mr. Rajeev Singh14 Additional Director Independent Director, NonExecutive Mr. Rajeev Jain15 Additional Director Independent Director, NonExecutive

1. Mr. Ashok Chandrakant Gandhi (DIN: _00022507) has resigned from the position of Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. June 28,2024.

2. Mr. Shreyas Chinubhai Sheth (DIN: 00009350) has resigned from the position of Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. June 28,2024.

3. Mr. ShrujalSudhirbhai Patel (DIN:02087840) has resigned from the position of Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. June 28,2024.

4. Mr. Darshan AshokbhaiJhaveri (DIN:00489773) has resigned from the position of Managing Director of the Company with effect from June 28,2024.

5. Mr. Anand Vipinchandra Shah (DIN:00017452 has resigned from the position of Managing Director of the Company with effect from June 28,2024.

6. Mr. Anand Navinchandra Jhaveri (DIN:00489833) has resigned from the position ofWholetimeDirector of the Company with effect from June28,2024.

7. Mrs. Nitaben Girishchandra Shah (DIN:03225876) has resigned from the position ofWholetime Director of the Companywith effect from June28,2024.

8. Mr. Kartikeya Shashankbhai Shah (DIN: 01988972) has resigned from the position of Wholetime Director of the Company with effect from June 28, 2024.

9. Mr. Aniruddh Darshanbhai Jhaveri (DIN: 08076497), has resigned from the position of Director of the Company with effect from June 28,2024

10. Mr. Viral AnilbhaiJhaveri (DIN:00489644) has resigned from the position ofChief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from June 28,2024.

11. Mr. Rohit Pandey (DIN: 03425671) has been appointed as Additional Director under the category of Managing Director of the Company with effect from June 28, 2024 and to be confirmed as Managing Director by the members subject to passing of the resolution in this52ndAnnual General Meeting to be held on September 30,2024.

12. Mr. Sunil Dutt Pandey (DIN: 06972473) has been appointed as Additional Directorunder the category of Whole-Time Director of the Company with effect from June 28,2024 and to be confirmed as Whole time Director by the members subject to passing of the resolution in this 52ndAnnual General Meeting to be held on September 30,2024.

13. Mrs. Preeti Punia (DIN: 10684352) has been appointed as Additional Director under the category of Whole-Time Director of the Company with effect from June 28,2024 and to be confirmed as Whole time Director by the members subject to passing of the resolution in this 52ndAnnual General Meeting to be held on September 30,2024.

14. Mr. Rajeev Singh (DIN: 10686736) has been appointed as Additional Director under the category of Independent Director of the Company with effect from June 28,2024 and to be confirmed as Independent Director by the members subject to passing of the resolution in this 52ndAnnual General Meeting to be held on September 30,2024.

15. Mr. Rajeev Jain (DIN: 10686749) has been appointed as Additional Director under the category of Independent Director of the Company with effect from June 28,2024 and to be confirmed as Independent Director by the members subject to passing of the resolution in this 52ndAnnual General Meeting to be held on September 30,2024.

b) Retirement by rotation:

As all old directors of the Company resigned due to change of management and new appointment is being done on the Board as an additional director. All present Directors on the Board are Additional Director and their regularisation is proposed in the ensuing AGM, hence there are no Director in the 52nd AGM who are retiring by rotation and eligible for re-appointment.

c) Declaration of Independence

Mr. Rajeev Singh and Mr. Rajeev Jain Independent Directors the Company appointed on June28, 2024. Both the Independent Directors are being appointed as an Additional Director and regularization of their appointment for the term of 5 years is proposed in the ensuing 52nd Annual General Meeting. Both the Independent Directors provided with the declaration of Independence confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Schedules and Rules issued there under as well as Regulation 16(1)(b) of Listing Regulations (including any Statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) for the time being in force).

The Board is of the opinion that all Independent Directors of the Compa ny possess requisite qualifications, experience, expertiseand they hold highest standards of integrity.

During the year under review, the non-executive directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with theCompany, other than sitting fees and reimbursement of expenses incurred by them for the purpose of attending meetings of theBoard /Committee of the Company.

d) Performance Evaluation

Pursuant to the Provisions of the Companies Act, 2013and Regulation 17 of SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board has carried out the annual performance evaluation of its own performance, performance of the Chairman, the Committees and independent Directors without Participation of the relevant Director. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board continuously evaluates the performance of the Board and provides feedback to the Chairman of the Board. The independent directors had a separate meeting without the presence of any non-independent directors and management and considered and evaluated the Boards performance, performance of the Chairman and other non-independent directors and shared their views with the Chairman. The Board had also separately evaluated the performance of the Committees and independent directors without participation of the relevant director.

e) Meeting of Board and Committees

The Board of Directors of the Company met (5) five times during the financial year ended March 31,2024, on May 30, 2023, August 08,2023, October 31,2023, February 13,2024 and March 28, 2024.Details of attendance of meetings of the Board and itsCommittees are included in this report.The Independent Directors met on March 28, 2024, during the financial year under review.

f) Board Committees

As required under the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors has (a) Audit Committee (b) Nomination and Remuneration Committee and (c) Stakeholders Relationship Committee. A detailed note on the composition of the Committees, role and responsibilities assigned to these Committees etc. are included in this report.

g) Key Managerial Personnel

The following have been designated as the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company pursuant to Sections 2(51) and 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 as on the date of signing this Report:

1. Mr. Rohit Pandey, Managing Director (w.e.f. 28/06/2024)

2. Ms. Siddhi Shah, Company Secretary &Compliance Officer

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS MEETING:

The Independent Directors met on March 28, 2024 to discuss the performance evaluation of the Board, Committees, Chairman and the individual Directors.

The Independent Directors reviewed the performance of the non-independent Directors and Board as whole. The performance of the Chairman taking into account the views of executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors and assessed the quality, quantity and timeline of flow of information between company management and Board.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to the requirement under section 134(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to Directors Responsibility Statement, Your Directors confirm that they have:

(i) followed applicable accounting standards, alongwith proper explanation relating to material departures in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended on March 31,2024;

(ii) selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company for the year under review;

(iii) taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(iv) prepared the annual accounts for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 on a going concern basis;

(v) had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the Provisions of all applicable laws and such systems were adequate and operating effectively; and

(vi) laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively.

AUDITORS:

The matters related to Auditors and their Reports are as under:

a) Statutory Auditors

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time, The Auditors of the Company areM/s. Dhiren Shah & Co. having registration number FRN No. 114633W were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office for five years from the Financial Year 2022-23 to 2026-27, however due to change of management,M/s. Dhiren Shah & Co. resigned as Statutory Auditors of the Company effective from August 13, 2024.

The Board Of Directors in its meeting held on September 02, 2024 appointed M/S. Prateek Gupta & Company, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 016512C) as Statutory Auditors of the Company to fill the casual vacancy caused due to resignation of M/s. Dhiren Shah &Co.. The new auditors shall hold office until the conclusion of the 53rd annual general meeting.

Further, the Board has also proposed to appoint M/S. Prateek Gupta & Company, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 016512C) as Statutory Auditors of the Company in the ensuing 52nd Annual General Meeting to hold office from the conclusion of 52ndAnnual General Meeting (AGM) till the conclusion of the 57thAnnual General Meeting of the Company to be held in the year 2029.

The Auditors have confirmed that they are not disqualified from continuing as Auditors ofthe Company and they hold a valid certificate issued by the ICAI.

They have confirmed their eligibility and qualifications required under the Act for holding office as Statutory Auditor of the Company.

During the financial year 2023-24, no frauds have either occurred or noticed and/or reported bythe Statutory Auditors under Section 143(12) ofthe Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies(Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended fromtime to time).Therefore no detail is required to bedisclosed under Section 134 (3) (ca) of the Act.

The Notes to the financial statements referred in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory. There are no qualifications or reservations or adverse remarks or disclaimers given by Statutory Auditors of the Company and therefore do not call for any comments under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Auditors Report is enclosed with the financial statements in this Annual Report.

b) Cost Auditor

As the cost audit is not applicable to the Company, therefore the Company has not appointed the Cost Auditor pursuant to Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Amendment Rules, 2014.

Further, maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, is not required by the Company and accordingly such accounts and records are not made and maintained,

c) Internal Auditor

The Board of Directors has on the recommendation of Audit Committee, and pursuant to the provision of Section 138 of the Companies Act 2013, has appointed M/s. Vars and Associates(FRN: 013729C) Chartered Accountant, as an Internal Auditor of the Company.

d) Secretarial Auditor

Pursuant to the Provisions of Section 204 of the Act, read with Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of ManagerialPersonnel) Rules, 2014, your Company engaged the services of M/s.Amrish Gandhi &Associates , Firm of Practicing Company Secretaries, Ahmedabadto conduct the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year ended March 31,2024. The Secretarial Audit Report for thefinancial year ended March 31, 2024 in Form No. MR - 3 is attached as Annexure A to this report. The said report contains observation or qualification certain observation and qualification which are mentioned here in under.

The said report contains observation or qualification which is mentioned as below:

Qualification Explanation During the review period, Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd. addressed a compliance issue concerning the late submission of its Annual Report for the quarter ended March 2014 under SEBI Regulation 34. The company was fined 23,000/- by the BSE for this delay. On 9th August 2023, the company submitted a waiver application to the BSE, citing compliance with the earlier SEBI regulations. The penalty was subsequently paid on 16th August 2023, and the company provided the BSE with the necessary documentation to support its waiver request.. The Company has paid the fines imposed by BSE.

COMPANY SECRETARY AND COMPLIANCE OFFICER:

Ms. Siddhi Shah has been appointed as Whole Time Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company.

SHARE CAPITAL:

Authorised Share Capital:

The Authorized share capital of the Company is 5,00,00,000 consisting of 50,00,000 Equity Shares of Re. 10/- each,

Issued, Subscribed and Paid up Capital:

The Issued, Subscribed and paid Up Capital of the Companyis 4,09,20,000 consisting of 40,92,000 equity Shares of Re. 10/- each as on March 31, 2024.

EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING:

During the year, pursuant to Section 100 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory amendment(s) or re-enactment(s) made thereunder), your Company has not convened any Extra Ordinary General Meeting of its shareholders.

LISTING:

The Equity Shares of the Company are presently listed and actively traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The Company is regularin payment of listing to the Stock Exchange i.e. BSE Limited.

DEMATERIALIZATION OF SHARES:

As on March 31, 2024, there were 39,48,847 Equity Shares dematerialized through depositories viz. National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited, which represents about 96.50% of the total issued, subscribed and paid-up capital of the Company.

PARTICULARS OF CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

A. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY:

i. the steps taken or impact on conservation of energy : Nil

ii. the steps taken by the company for utilizing alternate sources of energy : None

iii. the capital investment on energy conservation equipments: Nil

B. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION:

i. the efforts made towards technology absorption : None

ii. the benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or importSubstitution: None

iii. in case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year)-Nil

a) The details of technology imported: None

b) The year of import: N.A.

c) Whether the technology been fully absorbed: N.A.

d) If not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof: N.A

e) The expenditure incurred on Research and Development: Nil

C. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING &OUTGO :

i. Activites relating the export: Company exports steel related items.

ii. Foreign Exchange Earning : 39.76 Lacs (FOB Value)

iii. Foreign Exchange Outgo : Nil

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

During the financial year 2023-24, the Company has not given any loan to any other Company.

The investment in other securities is within the authority given to the Board by the shareholders under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Particulars of loans given, investments made and securities provided covered under Section 186 of the Companies Act,2013are provided in the Note No. C, D and E specifying details of Non-Current Financial Assets: Investments & Current Financial Assets: Loans & Advances respectively to the accompanying financial statements, presented in this Annual Report. However, the Company had not provided securities and given guarantees covered under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year ended on March 31, 2024.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES:

In line with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Listing Regulations, as amended from time to time, the Company has apolicy on Related Party Transactions which is approved by the Board which inter-alia defines the process for identifying, reviewing, approvingand monitoring of Related Party Transactions. The policy was revised pursuant to the amendment of SEBI Listing Regulations and the same isavailable on the Companys website at http://www.steelcraft.co.in/.

During the financial year 2023-24, there have been no material significant related party transactions that may have potential conflict with theinterest of the Company at large. Further Company did not enter into any contracts or arrangements with related parties in terms of Section 188(i) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Accordingly, the disclosure of related party transactions as required under Section 134(3)(h) of the Companies Act, 2013 in Form AOC-2 is not applicable to the Company for FY 2023-24.

ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to the Provisions of Section 134(3)(a) and Section 92 of the Act read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration)Rules, 2014, Annual Return of the Company as at March 31, 2024 is hosted on your Companys website at http://www. steelcraft.co.in/

DISCLOSURE OF ORDERS PASSED BY REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNAL:

No orders have been passed by any Regulator or Court or Tribunal which can have impact on the going concern status and the Companys operations in future.

DISCLOSURE OF VARIOUS COMMITTEES OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

The Board Committees play a crucial role in the governance structure of the Company and have been constituted to deal with specificareas/activities as mandated by applicable regulations, which concern the Company and need a closer review. The composition andterms of reference of all the Committees are in compliance with the Companies Act, 2013 and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as applicable. During the year, all therecommendations made by the respective Committees were accepted by the Board. All observations, recommendations and decisions ofthe Committees are placed before the Board for information or for approval.

The Company have Audit Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

(a) AUDIT COMMITTEE:

The Board of the Company has constituted an Audit Committee at the Board level. The Audit Committee at the Board level acts as a link between the Statutory Auditors, Internal Auditor, the Management and the Board of Directors and overseas the Accounting Policies and Practices, Financial Reporting Process, Financial Statements, Reports of Auditors.

The powers, role and terms of reference of the Audit Committee covers the areas as contemplated under Regulation 18 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015and Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 as applicable along with other terms as referred by the Board of Directors. The terms ofreference of the Audit Committee are broadly as under:

• Oversight of the Companys Financial Reporting Process and the disclosure of its Financial Information to ensure that the FinancialStatement is correct, sufficient and credible;

• Recommendation for appointment, remuneration and terms of appointment of Auditors of the Company;

• Approval of payment to Statutory Auditors for any other services rendered by the Statutory Auditors;

• Examinationand reviewing, with the Management, the Annual Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon before submissionto the Board for approval, with particular reference to:

i. Matters required to be included in the Directors Responsibility Statement to be included in the Boards report in terms ofSection 134 (3)(c) of the Act;

ii. Changes, if any, in the Accounting Policies and Practices and reasons for the same;

iii. Major accounting entries involving estimates based on the exercise of judgment by Management;

iv. Significant adjustments made in the Financial Statements arising out of audit findings;

v. Compliance with listing and other legal requirements relating to Financial Statements;

vi. Disclosure of any Related Party Transactions;

vii. Qualifications in the draft Audit Report;

• Reviewing with the Management, the quarterly Financial Statements before submission to the Board for approval;

• Review and monitor the Auditors independence and performance and effectiveness of audit process;

• Approval or any subsequent modification of transactions of the Company with Related Parties;

• Scrutiny of Inter - Corporate Loans and Investments;

• Evaluations of Internal Financial Controls and Risk Management Systems;

• Reviewing with the Management, performance of Statutory and Internal Auditor and adequacy of the internal control systems;

• Reviewing the adequacy of internal audit function and discussion with Internal Auditors of any significant findings and follow upthere on;

• Reviewing the findings of any internal investigations by the Internal Auditors into matters where there is suspected fraud orirregularity or a failure of internal control systems of a material nature and reporting the matter to the Board;

• Discussion with Statutory Auditors before the audit commences, about the nature and scope of audit as well as post-audit discussionto ascertain any area of concern;

• To review the functioning of the Whistle Blower Mechanism;

• Carrying out any other function as is mentioned in the terms of reference of the Audit Committee;

• .Consider and comment on rationale, cost benefits and impacts of schemes involving merger, demerger, amalgamation etc., on the listing entity and its shareholders.

The Committee comprises of 3 Directors, out of which 2 are Independent Directors. Ms. Siddhi Shah, Company Secretary of the

Company acted as a Secretary of the Committee.Majority of the Members of the Audit Committee have Financial, Accounting and

Management expertise.The board of directors has accepted all recommendations of the Audit Committee during the year.

The composition of the Audit Committee for the year ended on March 31, 2024 and details of meetings attended by the Directors during the year 2023-24 are given as below:

Name of the Directors Designation Category Number of meetings held Number of meetings members entitled to held Number of meeting attended Mr. Shrujal S. Patel Chairperson IndependentDirector 04 04 04 Mr. Ashok C. Gandhi Member IndependentDirector 04 04 04 Mr. Darshan A Jhaveri Member Managing Director 04 04 04

However, after the end of financial year, the Audit Committee of the Company was reconstituted on June 28, 2024 as follows

Name Category Designation Induction/ Cessation Mr. Rajeev Singh Independent Director Chairperson Induction Mr. Rajeev Jain Independent Director Member Induction Mr. Rohit Pandey Managing Director Member Induction Mr. Shrujal S. Patel - Chairperson Cessation Mr. Ashok C. Gandhi - Member Cessation Mr. Darshan A. Jhaveri - Member Cessation

Presence of Chairman of the Audit Committee:

Mr. Shrujal S. Patel , Chairperson of the Audit Committee was present in the Annual General Meeting held on September 26, 2023. The necessary quorum was present for all the meetings.

> Meetings:

During the Financial Year 2023-24, the Members of Audit Committee met 4 (Four) times viz. on May 30, 2023, August 08, 2023, October 31, 2023 and February 13, 2024.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE:

The Board of the Company has constituted a Nomination & Remuneration Committee at the Board level. The scope of the activities ofthe Nomination & Remuneration Committee is in compliance with Regulation 19 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015read with Section 178 ofthe Companies Act, 2013.

The broad terms of reference of Nomination and Remuneration Committee includes

• Determination and recommendation of criteria for appointment of Executive, Non-Executive and Independent Directors to the Board;

• Review and approval of compensation / remuneration payable to Senior Management Personnel, Relatives of Directors, Executiveand Non-Executive Directors etc. and recommend to the Board for their approval;

• Succession planning for Board of Directors and Senior Management Employees;

• Identifying and selection of candidates for appointment of Directors / Independent Directors based on laid down criteria;

• Examination and evaluation of performance of the Board of Directors and Senior Management Personnel including Key ManagerialPersonnel based on criteria approved by the Board;

The remuneration has been paid as approved by the Board, in accordance with the approval of the Shareholders and within the overallceiling prescribed under Section 197 and 198 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Committee comprises of 3 Directors, out of which 2 are Independent Directors. Ms. Siddhi Shah, Company Secretary of the Company acted as a Secretary of the Committee.

The composition of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee for the year ended on March 31, 2024 and details of meetings attended by the Directors during the year 2023-24 are given as below:

> The details of composition of Nomination and Remuneration Committee are as follows:

Name of the Directors Designation Category Number of meetingsheld Number of meetings members entitled to held Number of meetings attended Mr. Shrujal S. Patel Chairperson Independent Director 01 01 01 Mr. Ashok C. Gandhi Member Independent Director 01 01 01 Mr. Shreyas C. Sheth Member Independent Director 01 01 01

However, after the end of financial year, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company was reconstituted on June 28, 2024 as follows

Name Category Designation Induction / Cessation Mr. Sunil Dutt Pandey Non-executive, Promoter Director Chairperson Induction Mr. Rajeev Jain Independent Director Member Induction Mr. Rajeev Singh Independent Director Member Induction Mr. Shrujal S. Patel - Chairperson Cessation Mr. Ashok C. Gandhi - Member Cessation Mr. Shreyas C. Sheth Member Cessation

> Meetings:

During the Financial Year 2023-24, the Members of Nomination and Remuneration Committee met 1 (One) times on May 30, 2023,.The necessary quorum was present for all the meetings.

Mr. Shrujal S. Patel , Chairperson of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee was present in the Annual General Meeting held on September 26, 2023.

> Policy on Directors Appointment & Remuneration

The Board has in accordance with the provisions of sub-section (3) of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, formulated the policy setting out the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a Director and policy relating to remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other employees. The said policy is accessible on the Companys official website at http://www.steelcraft.co.in/.

We affirm that the remuneration paid to the Directors is as per the terms laid out in the Remuneration Policy of the Company.

> Remuneration of Directors:

The appointment and remuneration of all the Executive Directors of the Company is governed by the recommendation of theNomination and Remuneration Committee, Resolutions passed by the Board of Directors and Shareholders of the Company. The remuneration package of all the Executive Directors comprises of salary, perquisites and allowances, and contributions to Provident and other Retirement Benefit Funds as approved by the shareholders at the General Meetings.

Independent Directors receive remuneration by way of sitting fees for attending each meeting of Board and Boards Committees and commission as recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and approved by theBoard and shareholders as provided under the Act and rules madethereunder or any other enactment for the time being in force.

The Company believes that sound succession plans for the senior leadership are very important for creating a robust future for theCompany. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee work along with the Board for a structured leadership succession plan.

> Performance Evaluation :

Pursuant to the provisions of the Act, Listing Regulations, 2015 and the Remuneration Policy of the Company, the Board of Directors/ Independent Directors/ Nomination and Remuneration Committee (as applicable) has undertaken an evaluation of its own performance, the performance of its Committees and of all the individual Directors including the Chairman of the Board of Directors based on various parameters relating to roles, responsibilities and obligations of the Board, effectiveness of its functioning, contribution of Directors at meetings and the functioning of its Committees. Such evaluation is presented to the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors (as applicable). Directors express their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

The Committee while evaluating the performance of the Non Executive Independent Directors may take into consideration variousfactors including:

• Attendance and Participation at the Board Meetings, Committee Meetings and Annual General Meeting;

• Other Directorship held by the Non-Executive Independent Directors;

• Input in strategy decisions;

• Review of Financial Statements, risks and business performance;

• Time devoted toward discussion with Management;

• Active participation in long-term strategic planning;

b) STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

Your Company has constituted a Stakeholders Relationship Committee ("SRC") pursuant to the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013and Regulation 20 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Stakeholders Relationship Committee is responsible for the satisfactory redressalof investor complaints and recommends measures for overall improvement in the quality of investor services.

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee looks into various issues relating to shareholders/investors including:

• Transfer and transmission of shares held by shareholders in physical format;

• Shareholders Compliant viz non-receipt of dividend, annual report, shares after transfer, delays in transfer of shares etc.;

• Status of dematerialization/rematerialization of shares;

• Issue of duplicate share certificates;

• Monitor and Track redressal of Investor complaints;

• Oversee the performance of the Companys Registrar and Transfer Agents;

• Review of measures taken for effective exercise of voting rights by Shareholders;

• Suggest measures for improvement upgrade the standard of services to investorsfrom time to time;

• Carry out any other function as is referred by the board from time to time or enforced by any statutory modification/ amendment or modification as may be applicable;

Your Companys shares are compulsorily traded in the de-materialized form. Based on the delegated powers of the Board, Directors/ officers/RTA approves the application / request for transfers / transmission / demat / remat of shares, deletion of name, duplicate sharecertificate etc. on a regular basis and the same is reported at the next meeting of the Committee, normally held every quarter.

The Committee comprises of 3 Directors, out of which 2 are Independent Directors. Ms. Siddhi Shah, Company Secretary of the Company acted as a Secretary of the Committee.

The composition of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee for the year ended on March 31, 2024 and details of meetings attended by the Directors during the year 2023-24 are given as below:

Sr. No. Name of the Directors Designation Category Number of meetings held Number of meetings members entitled to held Number of meetings attended 1. ShrujalSudhirbhai Patel Chairperson Non-Executive, IndependentDirector 04 04 04 2. Darshan Ashokbhai. Jhaveri Member Executive Director, Managing Director 04 04 04 3. Aniruddh Darshanbhai Jhaveri Member Non-Executive, IndependentDirector 04 04 04

However, after the end of the financial Year, the Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Company was reconstituted on June 28, 2024 as follows;

Name Category Designation Induction / Cessation Mr. Sunil Dutt Pandey Non-executive, Promoter Director Chairperson Induction Mr. Preeti Punia Non-executive, Promoter Director Member Induction Mr. Rajeev Singh Independent Director Member Induction Mr. ShrujalSudhirbhai Patel - Chairperson Cessation Mr. Darshan Ashokbhai Jhaveri - Member Cessation Mr. Aniruddh Darshanbhai Jhaveri - Member Cessation

> Meetings:

During the Financial Year 2023-24, the Members of Stakeholders Relationship Committee met 4 (four) times on May 30, 2023, August 08, 2023, October 31,2023 and February 13, 2024.

> Investors Complaints:

No. of Complaints pending as on April 01, 2023 Nil No. of Complaints identified and reported during Financial Year 2023-24 01 No. of Complaints disposed during the year ended March 31, 2024 01 No. of pending Complaints as on March 31,2024 Nil

> Presence of Chairman of the StakeholdersRelationship Committee:

The necessary quorum was present for all the meetings. Mr. Shrujal Sudhirbhai Patel , Chairperson of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee was present in the Annual General Meeting held on September 26, 2023.

COMPLIANCE:

The Company has complied with the mandatory requirements as stipulated under the SEBI Regulations as and when applicable from time to time. The Company is regular in submitting and complying with all the mandatory and event based disclosures and quarterly compliance report to the stock Exchange as per SEBI Regulations within the prescribed time limit.

GREEN INITIATIVE:

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has taken a "Green Initiative in the Corporate Governance" by allowing paperless compliances by theCompanies and has issued Circulars stating that service of notice/documents including Annual Report can be sent by e-mail to its members.

As a responsible corporate citizen, the Company welcomes and supports the Green Initiative undertaken by the Ministry of CorporateAffairs, Government of India, enabling electronic delivery of documents including the Annual Report, amongst others, to shareholders at theire-mail address previously registered with the DPs and RTAs.

Shareholders who have not registered their e-mail addresses so far are requested to do the same. Those holding shares in demat form canregister their e-mail address with their concerned DPs. Shareholders who hold shares in physical form are requested to register their e-mailaddresses with the RTA.

MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

Pursuant to Regulation 34(2)(e) read with Paragraph B of Schedule V of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the detailed Managements Discussion and Analysis Report is given as an Annexure "B" to this report.

VIGIL MECHANISM/WHISTLER BLOWER POLICY:

The Company believes in the conduct of the affairs of its constituents in a fair and transparent manner by adoption of highest standards ofprofessionalism, honesty, integrity and ethical behaviour. Towards this end, and Pursuant to Rule 7 of the Companies (Meetings of Boardand its Powers) Rules, 2014 read with Section 177(9) of the Act and as per Regulation 22 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company hasimplemented Whistle Blower Policy covering Vigil Mechanism with protective clauses for the Whistle Blowers. The Whistle Blower Policyis disclosed on the Companys website at http://www.steelcraft.co.in/ .

The objective of the said policy is to provide a channel to the employees and Directors of the Company and explain them, the detailed processfor raising concerns or report any improper activity resulting in violation of Laws, Rules, Regulations or Companys policies, standards, valuesor code of conduct, insider trading violations etc. by any of the employees, customers, vendors and investors, addressing the concerns andreporting to the Board. The policy allows direct access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee.

During the financial year ended March 31, 2024, no Whistle Blower complaints were received from the employees and Directors of theCompany. Further, no employee or Director was denied access to the Audit Committee or its Chairman.

POLICY OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE:

The Company is an equal opportunity employer and consciously strives to build a work culture that promotes dignity of all employees. YourCompany has in place a robust policy on Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace in line with therequirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013. The Internal Committee(IC) has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. It provides a safe haven to all women, including its regular,outsourced employees and visitors.

Disclosures in relation to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 with respect to FY 2023-24 is as under:

a. Number of complaints pending at the beginning of the financial year - Nil

b. Number of complaints filed during the financial year - Nil

c. Number of complaints disposed of during the financial year - Nil

d. Number of complaints pending as on end of the financial year - Nil

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

Your Company has distinct and efficient Internal Control System in place. It has a clearly defined organizational structure, manuals andstandard operating procedures for its business units and service entities to ensure orderly, ethical and efficient conduct of its business. TheCompanys internal control system ensures efficiency, reliability, completeness of accounting records and timely preparation of reliablefinancial and management information. It also ensures compliance of all applicable laws and Regulations,optimum utilization and safeguard of the Companys assets.

Your Company has in place adequate internal financial controls which commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations.These controls have been assessed during the year under review taking into consideration the essential components of internal controls statedin the Guidance note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.Based on the results of such assessments carried out by the management, no reportable or significant deficiencies, no material weakness inthe design or operation of any control was observed. Nonetheless, your Company recognizes that any internal control framework, no matterhow well designed, has inherent limitations and accordingly, Regular audits and review processes ensure that such systems are re-enforcedon an ongoing basis.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT:

There are no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company have occurred between the end of the financial year to which this financial statements relate and the date of this report.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDER PASSED BY REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS:

No significant and material order was passed by regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future.

PARTICULARS REGARDING EMPLOYEES:

The Company has no employees, who draws the remunerations in excess of limits specified in Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies(Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014. Disclosure pertaining to the remuneration and other details asrequired under Section 197(12) of the Act and the Rules framed thereunder is enclosed as Annexure C to this report.

STATEMENT REGARDING DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF RISK MANAGEMENT:

Risk management is an ongoing process and your Company has established a comprehensive risk management framework with the visionto integrate risk management with its overall strategic and operational practicesin line with requirements as specified in SEBI Listing Regulations. The primary objective is to ensure sustainable and stable business growth supported by a structured approach to risk management. The risk management framework includes designing, implementing, monitoring, reviewing and constantly improving the risk management procedures for the organization.

The Company is prone to various risks such as technological risks, strategic risks, operational risks, health, safety and environmental risks, financial risks as well as compliance & control risks. These risks can have a material adverse impact on the implementation of strategy, business performance, results, cash flows and liquidity, stakeholders value and of course on reputation.

CODE FOR PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING:

Your Company has adopted a Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by designated persons and their immediate relatives ("Code") as per the requirements under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. The Code, inter alia, lays down the procedures to be followed by designated persons while trading/ dealing in the Companys shares and sharing Unpublished Price Sensitive Information ("UPSI"). The Code covers Companys obligation to maintain a structured digital database ("SDD"), mechanism for prevention of insider trading and handling of UPSI, and the process to familiarize with the sensitivity of UPSI. To increase awareness on the prevention of insider trading in the organisation and to help the Designated Persons to identify and fulfill their obligations, regular trainings have been imparted to all designated persons by the Company

COMPLIANCE WITH THE PROVISIONS OF SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

The Company has substantially and materially complied with applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, as amended from time to time.

VARIOUS POLCIES OF THE COMPANY:

In accordance with the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015and the Companies Act, 2013 the Company hasformulated, implemented various policies. All such Policiesare available on Companys website ( http://www.steelcraft.co.in/) under the Policies sub-caption of the Investor Caption. The policies are reviewed periodically by the Board andupdated based on need and requirements.

Name of thePolicy Brief Description Whistleblower or VigilMechanismPolicy The policy is meant for directors,employees and stakeholders of theCompany to report their concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys code of conduct andethics amongst others. Dividend Distribution Policy The policy establishes the principles to ascertain amounts that can be distributed to equity shareholders as dividend by the Company as well as enable the Company to strike balance between pay- out and retained earnings, in order to address future needs of the Company. Nomination and Remuneration Policy The policy formulates the criteria for determining qualifications/competencies/ positive attributesand independence related tothe appointment, removal andremuneration of a Director(Executive / Non-Executive) andalso the criteria for determiningthe remuneration of the Directors,Key Managerial Personnel andother employees covered under theprescribed criteria, if any. Risk Management Policy The policy aim to identification the elements of the risks in the Company and take prevent steps to control the risks in the Company. Policy on Appointment and Remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Other Employees The Policy provides for framework forappointment and remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other employees an underlying basis and guide for human resource management, thereby aligning plans for strategic growth of the Company. Sexual Harassment Policy The Policy provides for framework for protection against sexual harassment of women at workplace and for the prevention and redressal of complaints of sexual harassment and for matters connected therewith.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

As per the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the annual report of the listed entity shall contain Corporate Governance Report.

However, the paid up share capital does not exceeds 10 crores and Net worth does not exceeds 25 crores, therefore, the said provisions are not applicable to our Company and hence, the Corporate Governance Report is not applicable and therefore not provided by the Board.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR) AND DETAILS OF POLICY DEVELOPED AND IMPLEMENTED BY THE COMPANY ON ITS CORPORATE SOCIAL INITIATIVES:

The provisions of section 135(1) of Companies Act 2013 related to Corporate Social Responsibility is not applicable on the company. Therefore the company has not constituted CSR committee.

Further, The Company is not required to constitute a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee as it does not fall within purview of Section 135(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and hence it is not required to formulate policy on corporate social responsibility.

DETAILS OF APPLICATION PENDING FILED OR PENDING AGAINST INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE:

No Application against the Company has been filed or is pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy code, 2016; hence the requirement to disclose the details of application made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy code, 2016 during the year alongwith their status as at the end of the financial year is not applicable.

THE DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF:

No such instance of One-time settlement or valuation wasdone while taking or discharging loan from the Banks/Financial Institutions occurred during the year.

GENERAL DISCLOSURES:

During the financial year 2023-24,

• The Company has not issued any shares with differential voting rights;

• There was no revision in the Financial Statements;

• The Company has not issued any Sweat Equity Shares;

• The Company is not having any Employee Stock Option Scheme under Section 62(1) of the Act and SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014.

APPRECIATION:

The Board of Directors would like to express their sincere thanks to all the stakeholders viz. customers, members, dealers, vendors,distributors, agents, banks and other business partners for their patronage and trust reposed in Company for past several years and for their supportand cooperation extended from time-to-time. The Board also places on record its sincere appreciation for the enthusiastic andhardworking employees of the Company who dedicatedly work round the year and without which it would not have been possible toachieve the all-round progress and growth of Company.