iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd Balance Sheet

21.01
(-4.50%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.39

6.39

6.39

6.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-8.58

-8.69

-8.95

-7.78

Net Worth

-2.19

-2.3

-2.56

-1.39

Minority Interest

Debt

5.42

4.01

5.06

6.87

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

3.23

1.71

2.5

5.48

Fixed Assets

3.85

3.8

3.99

4.2

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.73

-2.29

-2.17

0.45

Inventories

0

0.01

0.01

0.01

Inventory Days

13.36

Sundry Debtors

0.03

0.03

0.12

0.02

Debtor Days

26.73

Other Current Assets

2.62

1.7

1.72

2.14

Sundry Creditors

-0.59

-1.13

-3.53

-1.31

Creditor Days

1,751.25

Other Current Liabilities

-2.79

-2.9

-0.49

-0.41

Cash

0.09

0.21

0.67

0.83

Total Assets

3.21

1.72

2.49

5.48

Ajwa Fun World : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.