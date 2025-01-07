Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.39
6.39
6.39
6.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.58
-8.69
-8.95
-7.78
Net Worth
-2.19
-2.3
-2.56
-1.39
Minority Interest
Debt
5.42
4.01
5.06
6.87
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.23
1.71
2.5
5.48
Fixed Assets
3.85
3.8
3.99
4.2
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.73
-2.29
-2.17
0.45
Inventories
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
Inventory Days
13.36
Sundry Debtors
0.03
0.03
0.12
0.02
Debtor Days
26.73
Other Current Assets
2.62
1.7
1.72
2.14
Sundry Creditors
-0.59
-1.13
-3.53
-1.31
Creditor Days
1,751.25
Other Current Liabilities
-2.79
-2.9
-0.49
-0.41
Cash
0.09
0.21
0.67
0.83
Total Assets
3.21
1.72
2.49
5.48
