Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd Cash Flow Statement

22
(-4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Ajwa Fun World FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.99

-1.17

-0.09

-0.89

Depreciation

-0.3

-0.38

-0.55

-0.68

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.19

0.53

0.47

-3.03

Other operating items

Operating

-1.48

-1.03

-0.18

-4.6

Capital expenditure

0.93

0.05

-0.07

0.27

Free cash flow

-0.55

-0.98

-0.25

-4.33

Equity raised

-13.57

-11.41

-11.41

-9.63

Investing

-1.14

1.14

-1.7

1.7

Financing

10.68

10.12

6.45

6.42

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-4.59

-1.13

-6.91

-5.85

