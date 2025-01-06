Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.99
-1.17
-0.09
-0.89
Depreciation
-0.3
-0.38
-0.55
-0.68
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.19
0.53
0.47
-3.03
Other operating items
Operating
-1.48
-1.03
-0.18
-4.6
Capital expenditure
0.93
0.05
-0.07
0.27
Free cash flow
-0.55
-0.98
-0.25
-4.33
Equity raised
-13.57
-11.41
-11.41
-9.63
Investing
-1.14
1.14
-1.7
1.7
Financing
10.68
10.12
6.45
6.42
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-4.59
-1.13
-6.91
-5.85
No Record Found
