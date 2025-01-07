Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.27
1.96
3.03
3.67
yoy growth (%)
-86.07
-35.4
-17.37
-2.38
Raw materials
-0.02
-0.41
-0.42
-0.67
As % of sales
8.26
21.4
14.01
18.39
Employee costs
-0.37
-0.93
-0.94
-0.95
As % of sales
139.06
47.75
31.23
25.9
Other costs
-0.44
-1.31
-1.5
-2.23
As % of sales (Other Cost)
162.3
67.19
49.48
60.81
Operating profit
-0.57
-0.71
0.15
-0.18
OPM
-209.63
-36.35
5.26
-5.12
Depreciation
-0.3
-0.38
-0.55
-0.68
Interest expense
-0.15
-0.08
-0.12
-0.06
Other income
0.04
0.01
0.43
0.04
Profit before tax
-0.99
-1.17
-0.09
-0.89
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.99
-1.17
-0.09
-0.89
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.99
-1.17
-0.09
-0.89
yoy growth (%)
-15.68
1,198.47
-89.83
105.94
NPM
-363.45
-60.03
-2.98
-24.28
