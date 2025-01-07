iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

21.01
(-4.50%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:32:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.27

1.96

3.03

3.67

yoy growth (%)

-86.07

-35.4

-17.37

-2.38

Raw materials

-0.02

-0.41

-0.42

-0.67

As % of sales

8.26

21.4

14.01

18.39

Employee costs

-0.37

-0.93

-0.94

-0.95

As % of sales

139.06

47.75

31.23

25.9

Other costs

-0.44

-1.31

-1.5

-2.23

As % of sales (Other Cost)

162.3

67.19

49.48

60.81

Operating profit

-0.57

-0.71

0.15

-0.18

OPM

-209.63

-36.35

5.26

-5.12

Depreciation

-0.3

-0.38

-0.55

-0.68

Interest expense

-0.15

-0.08

-0.12

-0.06

Other income

0.04

0.01

0.43

0.04

Profit before tax

-0.99

-1.17

-0.09

-0.89

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.99

-1.17

-0.09

-0.89

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.99

-1.17

-0.09

-0.89

yoy growth (%)

-15.68

1,198.47

-89.83

105.94

NPM

-363.45

-60.03

-2.98

-24.28

Ajwa Fun World : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.