Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd Share Price

22
(-4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:45:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open22
  • Day's High22
  • 52 Wk High40.3
  • Prev. Close23.15
  • Day's Low22
  • 52 Wk Low 18.33
  • Turnover (lac)0.02
  • P/E28.58
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-2.01
  • EPS0.81
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14.06
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

22

Prev. Close

23.15

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

22

Day's Low

22

52 Week's High

40.3

52 Week's Low

18.33

Book Value

-2.01

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14.06

P/E

28.58

EPS

0.81

Divi. Yield

0

Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

16 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

26 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:01 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.53%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.53%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 50.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.39

6.39

6.39

6.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-8.58

-8.69

-8.95

-7.78

Net Worth

-2.19

-2.3

-2.56

-1.39

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.27

1.96

3.03

3.67

yoy growth (%)

-86.07

-35.4

-17.37

-2.38

Raw materials

-0.02

-0.41

-0.42

-0.67

As % of sales

8.26

21.4

14.01

18.39

Employee costs

-0.37

-0.93

-0.94

-0.95

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.99

-1.17

-0.09

-0.89

Depreciation

-0.3

-0.38

-0.55

-0.68

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.19

0.53

0.47

-3.03

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-86.07

-35.4

-17.37

-2.38

Op profit growth

-19.68

-545.86

-185

-138.14

EBIT growth

-23.5

-3,406.73

-103.98

102.22

Net profit growth

-15.68

1,198.47

-89.83

105.94

No Record Found

Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.25

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.75

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.6

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.5

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

734.6

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajesh C Jain

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Arvind Manubhai Vakil

Executive Director

Rahil Rajeshkumar Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kosha A Shah

Independent Director

Soni Himanshu Nandecha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd

Summary

Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd. (formerly known Ajwa Green Property & Resort Ltd) was incorporated in September 1992. The Company which has set up an amusement-park-cum-resort near Vrindavan Gardens in Baroda (a replica of Mysores Vrindavan Gardens). Company is spearhead by the Promoter, Rajesh C Jain. Presently, the Company is engaged in the Amusement Business Activities.In Apr.94, the amusement park started operating with ten rides. The remaining eight rides and the resort were commissioned in Oct.94.
Company FAQs

What is the Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd share price today?

The Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹22 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd is ₹14.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd is 28.58 and -11.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd is ₹18.33 and ₹40.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd?

Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.36%, 3 Years at 32.38%, 1 Year at -17.32%, 6 Month at -41.24%, 3 Month at -4.58% and 1 Month at 5.95%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.54 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 50.44 %

