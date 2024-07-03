Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹22
Prev. Close₹23.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹22
Day's Low₹22
52 Week's High₹40.3
52 Week's Low₹18.33
Book Value₹-2.01
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14.06
P/E28.58
EPS0.81
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.39
6.39
6.39
6.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.58
-8.69
-8.95
-7.78
Net Worth
-2.19
-2.3
-2.56
-1.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.27
1.96
3.03
3.67
yoy growth (%)
-86.07
-35.4
-17.37
-2.38
Raw materials
-0.02
-0.41
-0.42
-0.67
As % of sales
8.26
21.4
14.01
18.39
Employee costs
-0.37
-0.93
-0.94
-0.95
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.99
-1.17
-0.09
-0.89
Depreciation
-0.3
-0.38
-0.55
-0.68
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.19
0.53
0.47
-3.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-86.07
-35.4
-17.37
-2.38
Op profit growth
-19.68
-545.86
-185
-138.14
EBIT growth
-23.5
-3,406.73
-103.98
102.22
Net profit growth
-15.68
1,198.47
-89.83
105.94
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.25
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.75
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.6
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.5
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
734.6
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rajesh C Jain
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Arvind Manubhai Vakil
Executive Director
Rahil Rajeshkumar Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kosha A Shah
Independent Director
Soni Himanshu Nandecha
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd
Summary
Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd. (formerly known Ajwa Green Property & Resort Ltd) was incorporated in September 1992. The Company which has set up an amusement-park-cum-resort near Vrindavan Gardens in Baroda (a replica of Mysores Vrindavan Gardens). Company is spearhead by the Promoter, Rajesh C Jain. Presently, the Company is engaged in the Amusement Business Activities.In Apr.94, the amusement park started operating with ten rides. The remaining eight rides and the resort were commissioned in Oct.94.
The Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹22 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd is ₹14.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd is 28.58 and -11.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd is ₹18.33 and ₹40.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.36%, 3 Years at 32.38%, 1 Year at -17.32%, 6 Month at -41.24%, 3 Month at -4.58% and 1 Month at 5.95%.
