Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd. (formerly known Ajwa Green Property & Resort Ltd) was incorporated in September 1992. The Company which has set up an amusement-park-cum-resort near Vrindavan Gardens in Baroda (a replica of Mysores Vrindavan Gardens). Company is spearhead by the Promoter, Rajesh C Jain. Presently, the Company is engaged in the Amusement Business Activities.In Apr.94, the amusement park started operating with ten rides. The remaining eight rides and the resort were commissioned in Oct.94.
