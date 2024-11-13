|Purpose
|13 Nov 2024
|26 Oct 2024
|AJWA FUN WORLD & RESORT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Quarter result ended on 30.09.2024 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING DATED 13TH NOVEMBER 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
|30 Sep 2024
|30 Sep 2024
|Appointment of Independent Director
|13 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|AJWA FUN WORLD & RESORT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday the 13th day of August 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at the registered office of company to transact the following business:- 1. To Consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results for the Company for quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of the chair Outcome of Board meeting for quarter ended on 30.06.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
|29 May 2024
|2 May 2024
|AJWA FUN WORLD & RESORT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday the 29 Day of May 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at the registered office of company to transact the following business:- 1. To Consider and approve the audited Financial Results for the Company on 31st March 2024. 2. To Consider and approve Appointment of CA AKASH JAYESH SHAH (MEM NO: 165080) as INTERNAL AUDITOR of the Company. 3. TO Consider and approve Appointment of M/S V. N. VASANI & ASSOCIATES as SECRETARIAL AUDITOR of the Company 4. Any other business with permission of chair outcome of board meeting for financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|19 Feb 2024
|10 Feb 2024
|AJWA FUN WORLD & RESORT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 19th February 2024 to consider and transact the following businesses: 1. Approval For Resignation of MRS. ASTHA RAHIL JAIN as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) And Key Managerial Personnel of The Company 2. Approval For Appointment of MRS. JYOTIBEN GOPALBHAI PANDYA as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) And Key Managerial Personnel of The Company 3. Any other business with the permission of the chair. Kindly take the same on your record and acknowledge the receipt.
|8 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|AJWA FUN WORLD & RESORT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday the 08th day of February 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at the registered office of company to transact the following business:- 1. To Consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results for the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. 2. Any other business with the permission of the chair You are therefore requested to take above under records. Financial result for quarter ended on 31.12.2023 With reference to our previous communication thorough letter dated 29th January, 2024 regarding the date of Board Meeting and business to be transacted thereat etc., and in continuation to the same under Regulation 30 and any other Regulations of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 04.00 P.M. today and has inter alia considered the following: 1. Consideration and approval of Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2023. 2. Limited Review Report for quarter ended on 31st December 2023 The Meeting of the Board of Directors concluded at 04.30 P.M. You are therefore requested to take note of the same. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)
