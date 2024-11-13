Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 26 Oct 2024

AJWA FUN WORLD & RESORT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Quarter result ended on 30.09.2024 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING DATED 13TH NOVEMBER 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Sep 2024 30 Sep 2024

Appointment of Independent Director

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

AJWA FUN WORLD & RESORT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday the 13th day of August 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at the registered office of company to transact the following business:- 1. To Consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results for the Company for quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of the chair Outcome of Board meeting for quarter ended on 30.06.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 2 May 2024

AJWA FUN WORLD & RESORT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday the 29 Day of May 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at the registered office of company to transact the following business:- 1. To Consider and approve the audited Financial Results for the Company on 31st March 2024. 2. To Consider and approve Appointment of CA AKASH JAYESH SHAH (MEM NO: 165080) as INTERNAL AUDITOR of the Company. 3. TO Consider and approve Appointment of M/S V. N. VASANI & ASSOCIATES as SECRETARIAL AUDITOR of the Company 4. Any other business with permission of chair outcome of board meeting for financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Feb 2024 10 Feb 2024

AJWA FUN WORLD & RESORT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 19th February 2024 to consider and transact the following businesses: 1. Approval For Resignation of MRS. ASTHA RAHIL JAIN as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) And Key Managerial Personnel of The Company 2. Approval For Appointment of MRS. JYOTIBEN GOPALBHAI PANDYA as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) And Key Managerial Personnel of The Company 3. Any other business with the permission of the chair. Kindly take the same on your record and acknowledge the receipt.

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024