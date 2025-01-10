Akar Auto Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.39
5.39
5.39
5.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
39.08
34.18
27.09
20.21
Net Worth
44.47
39.57
32.48
25.6
Minority Interest
Debt
83.08
64.75
71.38
78.94
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.64
4.19
5.21
5.21
Total Liabilities
133.19
108.51
109.07
109.75
Fixed Assets
55.46
41.92
37.88
42.13
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.06
0.06
0.06
0.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.63
1.02
0
Networking Capital
74.31
62.04
67.05
65.47
Inventories
88.87
78.58
74.99
68.78
Inventory Days
133.49
Sundry Debtors
55.02
48.78
35.41
39.56
Debtor Days
76.78
Other Current Assets
13.47
13.71
7.36
6.76
Sundry Creditors
-56.8
-50.3
-32.58
-31.29
Creditor Days
60.73
Other Current Liabilities
-26.25
-28.73
-18.13
-18.34
Cash
3.36
3.85
3.07
2.09
Total Assets
133.19
108.5
109.08
109.75
