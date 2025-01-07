Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
188.05
198.82
242.08
189.73
yoy growth (%)
-5.41
-17.86
27.59
2.8
Raw materials
-112.38
-120.88
-154.83
-121.27
As % of sales
59.75
60.8
63.96
63.91
Employee costs
-27.95
-26.99
-21.7
-15.92
As % of sales
14.86
13.57
8.96
8.39
Other costs
-39.02
-41.59
-47.1
-38.65
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.75
20.91
19.45
20.37
Operating profit
8.69
9.35
18.44
13.87
OPM
4.62
4.7
7.61
7.31
Depreciation
-4.5
-4.31
-3.7
-3.14
Interest expense
-8.04
-7.66
-8.44
-7.14
Other income
1.75
0.14
0.12
0.12
Profit before tax
-2.09
-2.48
6.41
3.7
Taxes
-0.74
-0.57
-1.76
-1.4
Tax rate
35.52
23.11
-27.53
-37.85
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.83
-3.06
4.64
2.3
Exceptional items
0
0
-1.44
0.15
Net profit
-2.83
-3.06
3.2
2.45
yoy growth (%)
-7.26
-195.62
30.39
33.76
NPM
-1.5
-1.53
1.32
1.29
