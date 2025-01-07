iifl-logo-icon 1
Akar Auto Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

146.1
(1.49%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:39:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

188.05

198.82

242.08

189.73

yoy growth (%)

-5.41

-17.86

27.59

2.8

Raw materials

-112.38

-120.88

-154.83

-121.27

As % of sales

59.75

60.8

63.96

63.91

Employee costs

-27.95

-26.99

-21.7

-15.92

As % of sales

14.86

13.57

8.96

8.39

Other costs

-39.02

-41.59

-47.1

-38.65

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.75

20.91

19.45

20.37

Operating profit

8.69

9.35

18.44

13.87

OPM

4.62

4.7

7.61

7.31

Depreciation

-4.5

-4.31

-3.7

-3.14

Interest expense

-8.04

-7.66

-8.44

-7.14

Other income

1.75

0.14

0.12

0.12

Profit before tax

-2.09

-2.48

6.41

3.7

Taxes

-0.74

-0.57

-1.76

-1.4

Tax rate

35.52

23.11

-27.53

-37.85

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.83

-3.06

4.64

2.3

Exceptional items

0

0

-1.44

0.15

Net profit

-2.83

-3.06

3.2

2.45

yoy growth (%)

-7.26

-195.62

30.39

33.76

NPM

-1.5

-1.53

1.32

1.29

