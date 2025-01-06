Akar Auto Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.09
-2.48
6.41
3.7
Depreciation
-4.5
-4.31
-3.7
-3.14
Tax paid
-0.74
-0.57
-1.76
-1.4
Working capital
12.03
6.16
7.14
3.88
Other operating items
Operating
4.68
-1.22
8.08
3.03
Capital expenditure
3.25
14.5
5.96
8.59
Free cash flow
7.93
13.27
14.04
11.62
Equity raised
46.21
48.83
40.11
37.83
Investing
0
-0.02
0
-0.03
Financing
45.9
30.49
8.35
21.9
Dividends paid
0
0
0.59
0.59
Net in cash
100.05
92.58
63.09
71.93
