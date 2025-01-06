iifl-logo-icon 1
Akar Auto Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

145
(-1.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Akar Auto Industries Ltd

Akar Auto Indust FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.09

-2.48

6.41

3.7

Depreciation

-4.5

-4.31

-3.7

-3.14

Tax paid

-0.74

-0.57

-1.76

-1.4

Working capital

12.03

6.16

7.14

3.88

Other operating items

Operating

4.68

-1.22

8.08

3.03

Capital expenditure

3.25

14.5

5.96

8.59

Free cash flow

7.93

13.27

14.04

11.62

Equity raised

46.21

48.83

40.11

37.83

Investing

0

-0.02

0

-0.03

Financing

45.9

30.49

8.35

21.9

Dividends paid

0

0

0.59

0.59

Net in cash

100.05

92.58

63.09

71.93

