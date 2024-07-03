Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹149
Prev. Close₹147.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹112.51
Day's High₹149
Day's Low₹144
52 Week's High₹169.7
52 Week's Low₹87.8
Book Value₹44.35
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)156.8
P/E25.42
EPS5.8
Divi. Yield0.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.39
5.39
5.39
5.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
39.08
34.18
27.09
20.21
Net Worth
44.47
39.57
32.48
25.6
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
188.05
198.82
242.08
189.73
yoy growth (%)
-5.41
-17.86
27.59
2.8
Raw materials
-112.38
-120.88
-154.83
-121.27
As % of sales
59.75
60.8
63.96
63.91
Employee costs
-27.95
-26.99
-21.7
-15.92
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.09
-2.48
6.41
3.7
Depreciation
-4.5
-4.31
-3.7
-3.14
Tax paid
-0.74
-0.57
-1.76
-1.4
Working capital
12.03
6.16
7.14
3.88
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.41
-17.86
27.59
2.8
Op profit growth
-7
-49.28
32.89
12.95
EBIT growth
15
-65.16
36.93
13.71
Net profit growth
-7.26
-195.62
30.39
33.76
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.05
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,240.25
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,067.8
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.25
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.85
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sunil Todi
Chairman (Non-Executive)
N K Gupta
Whole-time Director
Pradeep M Nijampurkar
Independent Director
B R Galgali
Independent Director
Bhavna Saboo
Independent Director
Anil Kumar Gupta
Independent Director
Ulhas Gaoli
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
RADHYESHYAM VIJAYKUMAR RATHI
Reports by Akar Auto Industries Ltd
Summary
Akar Auto Industries Limited (the erstwhile Akar Tools Ltd.), an ISO 9001-2000 company, is the forward integrated enterprise of the R. L. Group of Industries. Akar Auto Industries Limited was incorporated in 1989. The Company is in the business of manufacturing hand tools, auto leaf spring, parabolic springs & commercial automotive forging & has its manufacturing facilities in and around Aurangabad in Maharashtra.In 2008, the Company established Unit 2 in Automotive and Non Automotive forging in Waluj, Aurangabad. In 2009, it established Leaf Spring manufacturing division in Chitegaon, Aurangabad and further set up Leaf Spring fatigue testing and endurance testing at the Leaf Spring unit in Chitegaon, Aurangabad in 2010.Presently, the Company manufactures and exports hi-quality precision engineered hand tools to Europe, USA, Japan, Australia and many other countries worldwide. The Company has been investing in up-grading the manufacturing facilities and quality controls equipments, to realign itself and rise to customers challenges for cost, technology and competency.
The Akar Auto Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹145.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Akar Auto Industries Ltd is ₹156.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Akar Auto Industries Ltd is 25.42 and 3.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Akar Auto Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Akar Auto Industries Ltd is ₹87.8 and ₹169.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Akar Auto Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.67%, 3 Years at 34.76%, 1 Year at -3.18%, 6 Month at 38.00%, 3 Month at 33.50% and 1 Month at 27.99%.
