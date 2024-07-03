iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Akar Auto Industries Ltd Share Price

145.35
(-1.42%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:50:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open149
  • Day's High149
  • 52 Wk High169.7
  • Prev. Close147.45
  • Day's Low144
  • 52 Wk Low 87.8
  • Turnover (lac)112.51
  • P/E25.42
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value44.35
  • EPS5.8
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)156.8
  • Div. Yield0.41
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Akar Auto Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

149

Prev. Close

147.45

Turnover(Lac.)

112.51

Day's High

149

Day's Low

144

52 Week's High

169.7

52 Week's Low

87.8

Book Value

44.35

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

156.8

P/E

25.42

EPS

5.8

Divi. Yield

0.41

Akar Auto Industries Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.6

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Akar Auto Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Akar Auto Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:01 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.06%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.06%

Non-Promoter- 26.93%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.93%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Akar Auto Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.39

5.39

5.39

5.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

39.08

34.18

27.09

20.21

Net Worth

44.47

39.57

32.48

25.6

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

188.05

198.82

242.08

189.73

yoy growth (%)

-5.41

-17.86

27.59

2.8

Raw materials

-112.38

-120.88

-154.83

-121.27

As % of sales

59.75

60.8

63.96

63.91

Employee costs

-27.95

-26.99

-21.7

-15.92

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.09

-2.48

6.41

3.7

Depreciation

-4.5

-4.31

-3.7

-3.14

Tax paid

-0.74

-0.57

-1.76

-1.4

Working capital

12.03

6.16

7.14

3.88

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.41

-17.86

27.59

2.8

Op profit growth

-7

-49.28

32.89

12.95

EBIT growth

15

-65.16

36.93

13.71

Net profit growth

-7.26

-195.62

30.39

33.76

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Akar Auto Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.05

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,240.25

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,067.8

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.25

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.85

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Akar Auto Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sunil Todi

Chairman (Non-Executive)

N K Gupta

Whole-time Director

Pradeep M Nijampurkar

Independent Director

B R Galgali

Independent Director

Bhavna Saboo

Independent Director

Anil Kumar Gupta

Independent Director

Ulhas Gaoli

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

RADHYESHYAM VIJAYKUMAR RATHI

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Akar Auto Industries Ltd

Summary

Akar Auto Industries Limited (the erstwhile Akar Tools Ltd.), an ISO 9001-2000 company, is the forward integrated enterprise of the R. L. Group of Industries. Akar Auto Industries Limited was incorporated in 1989. The Company is in the business of manufacturing hand tools, auto leaf spring, parabolic springs & commercial automotive forging & has its manufacturing facilities in and around Aurangabad in Maharashtra.In 2008, the Company established Unit 2 in Automotive and Non Automotive forging in Waluj, Aurangabad. In 2009, it established Leaf Spring manufacturing division in Chitegaon, Aurangabad and further set up Leaf Spring fatigue testing and endurance testing at the Leaf Spring unit in Chitegaon, Aurangabad in 2010.Presently, the Company manufactures and exports hi-quality precision engineered hand tools to Europe, USA, Japan, Australia and many other countries worldwide. The Company has been investing in up-grading the manufacturing facilities and quality controls equipments, to realign itself and rise to customers challenges for cost, technology and competency.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Akar Auto Industries Ltd share price today?

The Akar Auto Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹145.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Akar Auto Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Akar Auto Industries Ltd is ₹156.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Akar Auto Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Akar Auto Industries Ltd is 25.42 and 3.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Akar Auto Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Akar Auto Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Akar Auto Industries Ltd is ₹87.8 and ₹169.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Akar Auto Industries Ltd?

Akar Auto Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.67%, 3 Years at 34.76%, 1 Year at -3.18%, 6 Month at 38.00%, 3 Month at 33.50% and 1 Month at 27.99%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Akar Auto Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Akar Auto Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.06 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.94 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Akar Auto Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.