The 35r Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday, 30r September, 2024 at 11.30 AM. through Video Conference (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) Proceedings of 35th Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024) Scrutinizers Report 35th Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024)