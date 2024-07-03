iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Akar Auto Industries Ltd Company Summary

130.65
(-4.36%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:12:00 PM

Akar Auto Industries Ltd Summary

Akar Auto Industries Limited (the erstwhile Akar Tools Ltd.), an ISO 9001-2000 company, is the forward integrated enterprise of the R. L. Group of Industries. Akar Auto Industries Limited was incorporated in 1989. The Company is in the business of manufacturing hand tools, auto leaf spring, parabolic springs & commercial automotive forging & has its manufacturing facilities in and around Aurangabad in Maharashtra.In 2008, the Company established Unit 2 in Automotive and Non Automotive forging in Waluj, Aurangabad. In 2009, it established Leaf Spring manufacturing division in Chitegaon, Aurangabad and further set up Leaf Spring fatigue testing and endurance testing at the Leaf Spring unit in Chitegaon, Aurangabad in 2010.Presently, the Company manufactures and exports hi-quality precision engineered hand tools to Europe, USA, Japan, Australia and many other countries worldwide. The Company has been investing in up-grading the manufacturing facilities and quality controls equipments, to realign itself and rise to customers challenges for cost, technology and competency.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.