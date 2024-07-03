Akar Auto Industries Ltd Summary

Akar Auto Industries Limited (the erstwhile Akar Tools Ltd.), an ISO 9001-2000 company, is the forward integrated enterprise of the R. L. Group of Industries. Akar Auto Industries Limited was incorporated in 1989. The Company is in the business of manufacturing hand tools, auto leaf spring, parabolic springs & commercial automotive forging & has its manufacturing facilities in and around Aurangabad in Maharashtra.In 2008, the Company established Unit 2 in Automotive and Non Automotive forging in Waluj, Aurangabad. In 2009, it established Leaf Spring manufacturing division in Chitegaon, Aurangabad and further set up Leaf Spring fatigue testing and endurance testing at the Leaf Spring unit in Chitegaon, Aurangabad in 2010.Presently, the Company manufactures and exports hi-quality precision engineered hand tools to Europe, USA, Japan, Australia and many other countries worldwide. The Company has been investing in up-grading the manufacturing facilities and quality controls equipments, to realign itself and rise to customers challenges for cost, technology and competency.