iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Akar Auto Industries Ltd Board Meeting

135.9
(1.15%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Akar Auto Indust CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Akar Auto Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20249 Aug 2024
Akar Auto Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th Aug 2024 and submission of un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and recommendation of final dividend (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
Akar Auto Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31 st March 2024 Results-Financial Results for Mar 31, 2024 Announcement under Regulation 30(LODR)-Change in Management (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting18 Mar 20246 Mar 2024
Intimation of Separate Meeting of Independent Directors
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
Akar Auto Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Corporate Announcement under Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (LODR) regarding intimation of the Board Meeting of the Company and Closure of Trading Window as per SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015. Board Meeting Outcome Of Financial Result For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31st December, 2023 Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Akar Auto Indust: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Akar Auto Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.