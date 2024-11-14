Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Akar Auto Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

Akar Auto Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th Aug 2024 and submission of un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and recommendation of final dividend (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

Akar Auto Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31 st March 2024 Results-Financial Results for Mar 31, 2024 Announcement under Regulation 30(LODR)-Change in Management (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Mar 2024 6 Mar 2024

Intimation of Separate Meeting of Independent Directors

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024