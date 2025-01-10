AKM Creations Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.34
5.49
3.01
3.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.4
4.43
4.17
4.59
Net Worth
24.74
9.92
7.18
7.6
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.01
Total Liabilities
24.74
9.92
7.18
7.61
Fixed Assets
0.12
0.14
0.11
0.22
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0.36
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.01
0.03
Networking Capital
23.21
9.42
6.72
6.9
Inventories
0.34
0.18
0
3.3
Inventory Days
490.24
Sundry Debtors
0.01
0.39
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
23.21
9.1
6.76
5.47
Sundry Creditors
-0.08
-0.01
0
-1.81
Creditor Days
268.89
Other Current Liabilities
-0.27
-0.24
-0.04
-0.05
Cash
1.41
0.37
0.34
0.1
Total Assets
24.74
9.93
7.18
7.61
