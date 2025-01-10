iifl-logo-icon 1
AKM Creations Ltd Balance Sheet

719.95
(0.62%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.34

5.49

3.01

3.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.4

4.43

4.17

4.59

Net Worth

24.74

9.92

7.18

7.6

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.01

Total Liabilities

24.74

9.92

7.18

7.61

Fixed Assets

0.12

0.14

0.11

0.22

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0.36

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.01

0.03

Networking Capital

23.21

9.42

6.72

6.9

Inventories

0.34

0.18

0

3.3

Inventory Days

490.24

Sundry Debtors

0.01

0.39

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

23.21

9.1

6.76

5.47

Sundry Creditors

-0.08

-0.01

0

-1.81

Creditor Days

268.89

Other Current Liabilities

-0.27

-0.24

-0.04

-0.05

Cash

1.41

0.37

0.34

0.1

Total Assets

24.74

9.93

7.18

7.61

