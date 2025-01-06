AKM Creations Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.01
-0.18
0
0.2
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.07
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.01
0
-0.06
Working capital
-3.89
0.86
3.45
0.06
Other operating items
Operating
-3.93
0.64
3.36
0.16
Capital expenditure
0.09
0
0
0.33
Free cash flow
-3.84
0.64
3.36
0.49
Equity raised
9.23
9.58
8.62
5.46
Investing
0
0
0.36
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
5.38
10.22
12.35
5.95
