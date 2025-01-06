iifl-logo-icon 1
AKM Creations Ltd Cash Flow Statement

695.8
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR AKM Creations Ltd

AKM Creations FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.01

-0.18

0

0.2

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.07

-0.03

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.01

0

-0.06

Working capital

-3.89

0.86

3.45

0.06

Other operating items

Operating

-3.93

0.64

3.36

0.16

Capital expenditure

0.09

0

0

0.33

Free cash flow

-3.84

0.64

3.36

0.49

Equity raised

9.23

9.58

8.62

5.46

Investing

0

0

0.36

0

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

5.38

10.22

12.35

5.95

