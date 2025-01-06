iifl-logo-icon 1
AKM Creations Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

695.8
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.45

2.1

13.35

11.11

yoy growth (%)

16.67

-84.23

20.15

1,212.06

Raw materials

-2.27

-2.16

-12.7

-10.79

As % of sales

92.68

102.85

95.11

97.1

Employee costs

-0.16

-0.19

-0.23

-0.17

As % of sales

6.74

9.1

1.77

1.53

Other costs

-0.08

-0.04

-0.39

-0.11

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.54

2.31

2.98

0.99

Operating profit

-0.07

-0.3

0.01

0.03

OPM

-2.97

-14.27

0.12

0.35

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.07

-0.03

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.08

0.14

0.06

0.19

Profit before tax

-0.01

-0.18

0

0.2

Taxes

-0.01

-0.01

0

-0.06

Tax rate

105.87

7.1

-436.4

-31.45

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.02

-0.2

0

0.13

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.02

-0.2

0

0.13

yoy growth (%)

-86.5

5,440.85

-102.59

2,204.92

NPM

-1.09

-9.5

-0.02

1.25

