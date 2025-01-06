Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.45
2.1
13.35
11.11
yoy growth (%)
16.67
-84.23
20.15
1,212.06
Raw materials
-2.27
-2.16
-12.7
-10.79
As % of sales
92.68
102.85
95.11
97.1
Employee costs
-0.16
-0.19
-0.23
-0.17
As % of sales
6.74
9.1
1.77
1.53
Other costs
-0.08
-0.04
-0.39
-0.11
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.54
2.31
2.98
0.99
Operating profit
-0.07
-0.3
0.01
0.03
OPM
-2.97
-14.27
0.12
0.35
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.07
-0.03
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.08
0.14
0.06
0.19
Profit before tax
-0.01
-0.18
0
0.2
Taxes
-0.01
-0.01
0
-0.06
Tax rate
105.87
7.1
-436.4
-31.45
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.02
-0.2
0
0.13
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.02
-0.2
0
0.13
yoy growth (%)
-86.5
5,440.85
-102.59
2,204.92
NPM
-1.09
-9.5
-0.02
1.25
