Open₹706.1
Prev. Close₹710
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.06
Day's High₹706.1
Day's Low₹706.1
52 Week's High₹710.2
52 Week's Low₹61
Book Value₹31.74
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,081.19
P/E0
EPS0.17
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.34
5.49
3.01
3.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.4
4.43
4.17
4.59
Net Worth
24.74
9.92
7.18
7.6
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.45
2.1
13.35
11.11
yoy growth (%)
16.67
-84.23
20.15
1,212.06
Raw materials
-2.27
-2.16
-12.7
-10.79
As % of sales
92.68
102.85
95.11
97.1
Employee costs
-0.16
-0.19
-0.23
-0.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.01
-0.18
0
0.2
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.07
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.01
0
-0.06
Working capital
-3.89
0.86
3.45
0.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
16.67
-84.23
20.15
1,212.06
Op profit growth
-75.7
-1,843.25
-56.32
-124.24
EBIT growth
-92.71
-16,882.94
-99.47
2,223.57
Net profit growth
-86.5
5,440.85
-102.59
2,204.92
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Jagrutiben Deepakbhai Parmar
Executive Director
Vaghela Hirwani Jayantibhai
Managing Director
Maulik Rajendrabhai Shah
Non Executive Director
Piyush Parmar
Independent Director
Pradipbhai Rathod
Independent Director
Mahavir Rameshchandra Chudasama
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pankaj Kumar Rawat
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by AKM Creations Ltd
Summary
AKM Lace and Embrotex Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name AKM Lace and Embrotex Private Limited on November 26, 2009. Subsequently, the Company status changed to a Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to AKM Lace and Embrotex Limited on May 15, 2017.The Company started its operations in 2009 and at present, is engaged in the business of trading of textile products primarily fabrics and is also engaged in manufacturing/ processing of lace and embroidery products. The sale model is divided into two parts, i.e. sale of traded goods, which comprises of cotton fabrics, grey cloth, etc and sale of manufactured/processed goods, which comprises of knitted fabrics primarily lace based.The Company expanded its business operations by entering into supplying of Knitted Fabrics processed through Job work arrangements in 2016. The Company floated a Public Issue of 19,02,000 Equity Shares by raising equity capital aggregating Rs 4.76 Crore.In FY 2023-24, Arhat Touch Private Limited acquired 22,39,166 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each of the Company through open offer at a price of Rs. 15/- each equity share representing 26% of total outstanding, issued and fully paid up equity share capital on fullydiluted basis and it became the Promoter of the Company on 07 February,2024..
The Aayush Art and Bullion Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹706.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aayush Art and Bullion Ltd is ₹1081.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aayush Art and Bullion Ltd is 0 and 22.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aayush Art and Bullion Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aayush Art and Bullion Ltd is ₹61 and ₹710.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Aayush Art and Bullion Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 116.64%, 3 Years at 178.13%, 1 Year at 1043.32%, 6 Month at 478.18%, 3 Month at 254.56% and 1 Month at 47.41%.
