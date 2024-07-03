iifl-logo-icon 1
AKM Creations Ltd Share Price

706.1
(-0.55%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:16:00 AM

  • Open706.1
  • Day's High706.1
  • 52 Wk High710.2
  • Prev. Close710
  • Day's Low706.1
  • 52 Wk Low 61
  • Turnover (lac)7.06
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value31.74
  • EPS0.17
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,081.19
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

AKM Creations Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

706.1

Prev. Close

710

Turnover(Lac.)

7.06

Day's High

706.1

Day's Low

706.1

52 Week's High

710.2

52 Week's Low

61

Book Value

31.74

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,081.19

P/E

0

EPS

0.17

Divi. Yield

0

AKM Creations Ltd Corporate Action

7 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Jun, 2024

arrow

7 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Aayush Art and Bullion Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Aayush Art and Bullion Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:31 AM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 20.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 20.70%

Non-Promoter- 79.29%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 79.29%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

AKM Creations Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.34

5.49

3.01

3.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.4

4.43

4.17

4.59

Net Worth

24.74

9.92

7.18

7.6

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.45

2.1

13.35

11.11

yoy growth (%)

16.67

-84.23

20.15

1,212.06

Raw materials

-2.27

-2.16

-12.7

-10.79

As % of sales

92.68

102.85

95.11

97.1

Employee costs

-0.16

-0.19

-0.23

-0.17

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.01

-0.18

0

0.2

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.07

-0.03

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.01

0

-0.06

Working capital

-3.89

0.86

3.45

0.06

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

16.67

-84.23

20.15

1,212.06

Op profit growth

-75.7

-1,843.25

-56.32

-124.24

EBIT growth

-92.71

-16,882.94

-99.47

2,223.57

Net profit growth

-86.5

5,440.85

-102.59

2,204.92

No Record Found

AKM Creations Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT AKM Creations Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Jagrutiben Deepakbhai Parmar

Executive Director

Vaghela Hirwani Jayantibhai

Managing Director

Maulik Rajendrabhai Shah

Non Executive Director

Piyush Parmar

Independent Director

Pradipbhai Rathod

Independent Director

Mahavir Rameshchandra Chudasama

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pankaj Kumar Rawat

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by AKM Creations Ltd

Summary

AKM Lace and Embrotex Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name AKM Lace and Embrotex Private Limited on November 26, 2009. Subsequently, the Company status changed to a Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to AKM Lace and Embrotex Limited on May 15, 2017.The Company started its operations in 2009 and at present, is engaged in the business of trading of textile products primarily fabrics and is also engaged in manufacturing/ processing of lace and embroidery products. The sale model is divided into two parts, i.e. sale of traded goods, which comprises of cotton fabrics, grey cloth, etc and sale of manufactured/processed goods, which comprises of knitted fabrics primarily lace based.The Company expanded its business operations by entering into supplying of Knitted Fabrics processed through Job work arrangements in 2016. The Company floated a Public Issue of 19,02,000 Equity Shares by raising equity capital aggregating Rs 4.76 Crore.In FY 2023-24, Arhat Touch Private Limited acquired 22,39,166 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each of the Company through open offer at a price of Rs. 15/- each equity share representing 26% of total outstanding, issued and fully paid up equity share capital on fullydiluted basis and it became the Promoter of the Company on 07 February,2024..
Company FAQs

What is the Aayush Art and Bullion Ltd share price today?

The Aayush Art and Bullion Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹706.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aayush Art and Bullion Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aayush Art and Bullion Ltd is ₹1081.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aayush Art and Bullion Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aayush Art and Bullion Ltd is 0 and 22.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aayush Art and Bullion Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aayush Art and Bullion Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aayush Art and Bullion Ltd is ₹61 and ₹710.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aayush Art and Bullion Ltd?

Aayush Art and Bullion Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 116.64%, 3 Years at 178.13%, 1 Year at 1043.32%, 6 Month at 478.18%, 3 Month at 254.56% and 1 Month at 47.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aayush Art and Bullion Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aayush Art and Bullion Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 20.70 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 79.30 %

