AKM Creations Ltd Company Summary

725
(0.70%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:12:00 PM

AKM Creations Ltd Summary

AKM Lace and Embrotex Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name AKM Lace and Embrotex Private Limited on November 26, 2009. Subsequently, the Company status changed to a Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to AKM Lace and Embrotex Limited on May 15, 2017.The Company started its operations in 2009 and at present, is engaged in the business of trading of textile products primarily fabrics and is also engaged in manufacturing/ processing of lace and embroidery products. The sale model is divided into two parts, i.e. sale of traded goods, which comprises of cotton fabrics, grey cloth, etc and sale of manufactured/processed goods, which comprises of knitted fabrics primarily lace based.The Company expanded its business operations by entering into supplying of Knitted Fabrics processed through Job work arrangements in 2016. The Company floated a Public Issue of 19,02,000 Equity Shares by raising equity capital aggregating Rs 4.76 Crore.In FY 2023-24, Arhat Touch Private Limited acquired 22,39,166 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each of the Company through open offer at a price of Rs. 15/- each equity share representing 26% of total outstanding, issued and fully paid up equity share capital on fullydiluted basis and it became the Promoter of the Company on 07 February,2024..

Loading...

