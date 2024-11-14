Board Meeting 7 Dec 2024 7 Dec 2024

Allotment of 14,00,000 Equity Shares on Conversion of Warrants.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

Aayush Art And Bullion Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve take on record the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the Half Year ended on 30th September 2024 Approval of Unaudited Financials for the Half year ended 30 Sep 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 21 Aug 2024 24 Aug 2024

Allotment of 9,00,000 equity shares pursuant to conversion of warrant

Board Meeting 20 Jul 2024 20 Jul 2024

Board Meeting Outcome for Allotment of Convertible warrants on preferential basis

Board Meeting 9 Jul 2024 9 Jul 2024

As per the Captioned subject, outcome of board Meeting duly held on 09th July 2024 is hereby submitted.

Board Meeting 4 Jul 2024 4 Jul 2024

Appointment of Additional Woman Director in the category of Non- Executive Director.

Board Meeting 4 Jun 2024 4 Jun 2024

Pursuant to the provision of Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, We would like to inform you that M/s. Vikas verma & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries has been appointed as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial ended 2023-24.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

AKM Creations Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of Securities Exchange board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of AKM Creations Limited (The Company) is scheduled to be held on Thursday 30th May 2024 at the corporate office of the Company situated at Block D 1206 Prahladnagar Trade Centre BH Titanium City Centre Polytechnic Ahmadabad City Gujarat India-380015 inter-alia to transact the following business items: 1. To explore the opportunities of fund raising through various means such as Issuance of Shares/Share Warrants/Right Issue/Preferential Basis/Debt or any other basis etc. in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 as amended; Outcome of board meeting for approval of financial result, preferential issue right issue and other matters. Outcome of board meeting for shifting of registered office of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 6 May 2024 1 May 2024

AKM Creations Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of Securities Exchange board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of AKM Creations Limited (The Company) is scheduled to be held on Monday 06th May 2024 at the corporate office of the Company situated at Block D 1206 Prahladnagar Trade Centre BH Titanium City Centre Polytechnic Ahmadabad City Gujarat India-380015 inter-alia to transact the following business items: 1. To explore the opportunities of fund raising through various means such as Issuance of Shares/Share Warrants/Right Issue/Preferential Basis/Debt or any other basis etc. in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 as amended; With reference to our intimation Letter dated 01st May, 2024 under Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, we hereby inform your good office that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled on Monday, 06th May, 2024 inter alia not considered and approved the following matters: 1. Explore the opportunities of fund raising through various means such as Issuance of Shares/Share Warrants/Right Issue/Preferential Basis/Debt or any other basis etc. in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 as amended; 2. Limits as provided under section 180 (1) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to taking borrowings up to 100 crores subject to approval of Shareholders by way of Special Resolution; (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/05/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Apr 2024 25 Apr 2024

As per Regulation 30 and any other applicable Regulations, if any, of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Thursday, 25th April, 2024 (Commenced from 05:00 P.M. and Concluded at 05:30 P.M.) at the Corporate office situated at Block D 1206 Prahladnagar Trade, Centre BH Titanium City Centre, Polytechnic, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, 380015 has inter-alia considered & approved the allotment of 6,00,000 equity shares of INR 10/- each at a price of INR 15/- per share comprising of premium of INR 5/- each per share, upon exercise of option for conversion of equity warrants into equal number of Equity Shares against receipt of balance subscription amount of 75% (INR 11.25/- Per Warrant) of warrant issue price

Board Meeting 8 Apr 2024 8 Apr 2024

As per Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that Board of Directors at their Board Meeting held on Monday, 08th April, 2024 at the Registered Office at C-110 G/F Bhola Nath Nagar, Shahdara, East Delhi, Delhi, Delhi, India, 110032 decided to maintain the Corporate Office at Block D, 1206, Prahladnagar, Trade Centre, B/H Titanium City Centre, Radio Mirchi Road, Prahladnagar, Ahmedabad, Gujarat- 380015, India with effect from 08th April 2024. Intimation for Corporate office of the Company

Board Meeting 4 Apr 2024 4 Apr 2024

Tis to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on Thursday, 04th April, 2024, at the Registered office of the Company situated at C-110 G/F Bhola Nath Nagar, Shahdara, East Delhi, Delhi-110032 India, considered and approved the following matter(s): 1. Took note of Resignation of Mr. Hirwani Jayantibhai Vaghela (DIN: 10168242) from the position of Executive Director with effect from 04th April, 2024. 2. Took note of Resignation of Ms. Jagrutiben Deepakbhai Parmar (DIN: 09588467) from the Position of Non-Executive Director with effect from 04th April, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for Resignation of Director

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 28 Mar 2024

As per captioned above this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Thursday, 28th March, 2024, at 02:00 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company at C-110 G/F Bhola Nath Nagar, Shahdara, East Delhi, Delhi, India, 110032, considered and approved the following matter(s): 1. On the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Board has considered and approved, the appointment of Mr. Mahavir Rameshchandra Chudasama (DIN: 10429758) as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive - Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 28th March 2024; 2. On the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Board has considered and approved, the appointment of Mr. Pradipbhai Rathod (DIN: 10429763) as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive - Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 28th March 2024

Board Meeting 23 Mar 2024 23 Mar 2024

This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, meeting of the Board of Directors of AKM Creations Limited (Formerly known as AKM Lace and Embrotex Limited) held on Saturday, March 23rd, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at C-110 G/F Bhola Nath Nagar, Shahdara, East Delhi, Delhi, India-110032, considered and approved the Appointment of M/s. Pooja K Agrawal & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN 150906W) as an Internal Auditor of the Company, pursuant to provision of Section 138 of Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, for the financial year 2023-24 Outcome of Board Meeting for Internal Auditor Appointment

Board Meeting 22 Mar 2024 22 Mar 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby submitted outcome of Board Meeting for allotment of 38,00,000 Equity shares upon conversion of warrants into Equity Shares. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Friday, 22th March, 2024 considered & approved Allotment of 38,00,000 equity shares of INR 10/- each at a price of INR 15/- per share comprising of premium of INR 5/- each per share upon exercise of option for conversion of equity warrants into equal number of Equity Shares against receipt of balance subscription amount of 75% (INR 11.25/- Per Warrant)

Board Meeting 16 Mar 2024 16 Mar 2024

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Saturday, 16th March, 2024, at 03:30 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company at C-110 G/F Bhola Nath Nagar, Shahdara, East Delhi, Delhi, India, 110032, considered and approved the following matter(s): 1. Appointment of Mr. Maulik Rajendrabhai Shah (DIN: 07578813) as the Managing Director of the Company w.e.f. 16th March 2024; 2. Took note of Resignation of Mr. Sagar Amar Patwa (DIN: 06818710) from the position of Non- Executive Director of the Company w.e.f.15th March, 2024 after the closure of business hours. 3. Took note of Resignation of Ms. Shalvi Sagar Patwa (DIN: 08869050) from the Position of Managing Director (KMP)of the Company w.e.f.15th March, 2024 after the closure of business hours.

Board Meeting 13 Mar 2024 13 Mar 2024

As per captioned subject this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company AKM Creations Limited at their Meeting held on Wednesday, 13th March, 2024, at the Registered office of the Company situated at C-110 G/F Bhola Nath Nagar, Shahdara, East Delhi, Delhi, 110032 India, considered and approved the following matter(s): 1. Appointment of Mr. Maulik Rajendrabhai Shah (DIN: 07578813) as an Additional Director in the category of Executive Director of the Company with effect from 13th March, 2024. 2. Appointment of Mr. Piyush Parmar (DIN: 09634827) as an Additional Director in the category of Non- Executive Director of the Company with effect from 13th March, 2024.

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 24 Jan 2024