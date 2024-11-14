iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

AKM Creations Ltd Board Meeting

747
(0.95%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

AKM Creations CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Dec 20247 Dec 2024
Allotment of 14,00,000 Equity Shares on Conversion of Warrants.
Board Meeting14 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
Aayush Art And Bullion Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve take on record the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the Half Year ended on 30th September 2024 Approval of Unaudited Financials for the Half year ended 30 Sep 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting21 Aug 202424 Aug 2024
Allotment of 9,00,000 equity shares pursuant to conversion of warrant
Board Meeting20 Jul 202420 Jul 2024
Board Meeting Outcome for Allotment of Convertible warrants on preferential basis
Board Meeting9 Jul 20249 Jul 2024
As per the Captioned subject, outcome of board Meeting duly held on 09th July 2024 is hereby submitted.
Board Meeting4 Jul 20244 Jul 2024
Appointment of Additional Woman Director in the category of Non- Executive Director.
Board Meeting4 Jun 20244 Jun 2024
Pursuant to the provision of Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, We would like to inform you that M/s. Vikas verma & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries has been appointed as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial ended 2023-24.
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
AKM Creations Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of Securities Exchange board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of AKM Creations Limited (The Company) is scheduled to be held on Thursday 30th May 2024 at the corporate office of the Company situated at Block D 1206 Prahladnagar Trade Centre BH Titanium City Centre Polytechnic Ahmadabad City Gujarat India-380015 inter-alia to transact the following business items: 1. To explore the opportunities of fund raising through various means such as Issuance of Shares/Share Warrants/Right Issue/Preferential Basis/Debt or any other basis etc. in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 as amended; Outcome of board meeting for approval of financial result, preferential issue right issue and other matters. Outcome of board meeting for shifting of registered office of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting6 May 20241 May 2024
AKM Creations Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of Securities Exchange board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of AKM Creations Limited (The Company) is scheduled to be held on Monday 06th May 2024 at the corporate office of the Company situated at Block D 1206 Prahladnagar Trade Centre BH Titanium City Centre Polytechnic Ahmadabad City Gujarat India-380015 inter-alia to transact the following business items: 1. To explore the opportunities of fund raising through various means such as Issuance of Shares/Share Warrants/Right Issue/Preferential Basis/Debt or any other basis etc. in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 as amended; With reference to our intimation Letter dated 01st May, 2024 under Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, we hereby inform your good office that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled on Monday, 06th May, 2024 inter alia not considered and approved the following matters: 1. Explore the opportunities of fund raising through various means such as Issuance of Shares/Share Warrants/Right Issue/Preferential Basis/Debt or any other basis etc. in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 as amended; 2. Limits as provided under section 180 (1) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to taking borrowings up to 100 crores subject to approval of Shareholders by way of Special Resolution; (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/05/2024)
Board Meeting25 Apr 202425 Apr 2024
As per Regulation 30 and any other applicable Regulations, if any, of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Thursday, 25th April, 2024 (Commenced from 05:00 P.M. and Concluded at 05:30 P.M.) at the Corporate office situated at Block D 1206 Prahladnagar Trade, Centre BH Titanium City Centre, Polytechnic, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, 380015 has inter-alia considered & approved the allotment of 6,00,000 equity shares of INR 10/- each at a price of INR 15/- per share comprising of premium of INR 5/- each per share, upon exercise of option for conversion of equity warrants into equal number of Equity Shares against receipt of balance subscription amount of 75% (INR 11.25/- Per Warrant) of warrant issue price Disclosure in respect of allotment of 600000 Equity Shares on receipt of balance 75 percent amount from Mr. Bikash Rasily pursuant to exercise of option of conversion of warrant. Disclosure in respect of Allotment of Equity Shares upon exercise of option for conversion of warrant into equity
Board Meeting8 Apr 20248 Apr 2024
As per Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that Board of Directors at their Board Meeting held on Monday, 08th April, 2024 at the Registered Office at C-110 G/F Bhola Nath Nagar, Shahdara, East Delhi, Delhi, Delhi, India, 110032 decided to maintain the Corporate Office at Block D, 1206, Prahladnagar, Trade Centre, B/H Titanium City Centre, Radio Mirchi Road, Prahladnagar, Ahmedabad, Gujarat- 380015, India with effect from 08th April 2024. Intimation for Corporate office of the Company
Board Meeting4 Apr 20244 Apr 2024
Tis to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on Thursday, 04th April, 2024, at the Registered office of the Company situated at C-110 G/F Bhola Nath Nagar, Shahdara, East Delhi, Delhi-110032 India, considered and approved the following matter(s): 1. Took note of Resignation of Mr. Hirwani Jayantibhai Vaghela (DIN: 10168242) from the position of Executive Director with effect from 04th April, 2024. 2. Took note of Resignation of Ms. Jagrutiben Deepakbhai Parmar (DIN: 09588467) from the Position of Non-Executive Director with effect from 04th April, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for Resignation of Director
Board Meeting28 Mar 202428 Mar 2024
As per captioned above this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Thursday, 28th March, 2024, at 02:00 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company at C-110 G/F Bhola Nath Nagar, Shahdara, East Delhi, Delhi, India, 110032, considered and approved the following matter(s): 1. On the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Board has considered and approved, the appointment of Mr. Mahavir Rameshchandra Chudasama (DIN: 10429758) as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive - Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 28th March 2024; 2. On the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Board has considered and approved, the appointment of Mr. Pradipbhai Rathod (DIN: 10429763) as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive - Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 28th March 2024
Board Meeting23 Mar 202423 Mar 2024
This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, meeting of the Board of Directors of AKM Creations Limited (Formerly known as AKM Lace and Embrotex Limited) held on Saturday, March 23rd, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at C-110 G/F Bhola Nath Nagar, Shahdara, East Delhi, Delhi, India-110032, considered and approved the Appointment of M/s. Pooja K Agrawal & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN 150906W) as an Internal Auditor of the Company, pursuant to provision of Section 138 of Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, for the financial year 2023-24 Outcome of Board Meeting for Internal Auditor Appointment
Board Meeting22 Mar 202422 Mar 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby submitted outcome of Board Meeting for allotment of 38,00,000 Equity shares upon conversion of warrants into Equity Shares. With reference to the Captioned subject we hereby submitting Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for allotment of 38,00,000 Equity shares upon Conversion of warrants into equity shares. With Reference to the Captioned Subject, We hereby submitting Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 for allotment of 38,00,000 Equity shares upon conversion of warrants into equity shares This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Friday, 22th March, 2024 considered & approved Allotment of 38,00,000 equity shares of INR 10/- each at a price of INR 15/- per share comprising of premium of INR 5/- each per share upon exercise of option for conversion of equity warrants into equal number of Equity Shares against receipt of balance subscription amount of 75% (INR 11.25/- Per Warrant)
Board Meeting16 Mar 202416 Mar 2024
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Saturday, 16th March, 2024, at 03:30 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company at C-110 G/F Bhola Nath Nagar, Shahdara, East Delhi, Delhi, India, 110032, considered and approved the following matter(s): 1. Appointment of Mr. Maulik Rajendrabhai Shah (DIN: 07578813) as the Managing Director of the Company w.e.f. 16th March 2024; 2. Took note of Resignation of Mr. Sagar Amar Patwa (DIN: 06818710) from the position of Non- Executive Director of the Company w.e.f.15th March, 2024 after the closure of business hours. 3. Took note of Resignation of Ms. Shalvi Sagar Patwa (DIN: 08869050) from the Position of Managing Director (KMP)of the Company w.e.f.15th March, 2024 after the closure of business hours. Outcome of Change in Management Outcome of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting for Resignation of Chief Financial Officer Outcome of Board Meeting for Alteration in Name Clause Outcome of Board Meeting for change of Name Outcome of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting for change in Management Outcome of Board Meeting Resignation of Managing Director Outcome of Board Meeting for Alteration in Memorandum of Association
Board Meeting13 Mar 202413 Mar 2024
As per captioned subject this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company AKM Creations Limited at their Meeting held on Wednesday, 13th March, 2024, at the Registered office of the Company situated at C-110 G/F Bhola Nath Nagar, Shahdara, East Delhi, Delhi, 110032 India, considered and approved the following matter(s): 1. Appointment of Mr. Maulik Rajendrabhai Shah (DIN: 07578813) as an Additional Director in the category of Executive Director of the Company with effect from 13th March, 2024. 2. Appointment of Mr. Piyush Parmar (DIN: 09634827) as an Additional Director in the category of Non- Executive Director of the Company with effect from 13th March, 2024.
Board Meeting24 Jan 202424 Jan 2024
Outcome of board meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 at their meeting held on 24th January, 2024. The board of directors in their meeting held today i.e. 24th January, 2024 approved the appointment of Mr. Pankaj Kumar Rawat as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer. Outcome of board meeting pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015 Outcome of board meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 at their meeting held on 24th January, 2024.

AKM Creations: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR AKM Creations Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.