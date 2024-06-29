|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|29 Jun 2024
|7 Jun 2024
|AGM 29/06/2024 Annual General Meeting Notice, Annual Report 2023-24 Proceedings of 15th Annual General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/06/2024) As per the Captioned Subject, we hereby Submit Scrutinizers Report along with Voting Results of Aayush Art and Bullion Limited Formerly Known as AKM Creations Limited. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/07/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.