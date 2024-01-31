|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|30 Aug 2024
|22 Sep 2024
|28 Sep 2024
|Annual General Meeting
|BookCloser
|8 Jan 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|Notice of Extra ordinary General meeting to be held on 31.01.2024 Book remains Close from 25.01.2024 to 31.01.2024 (both day inclusive) for purpose of bonus issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.01.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.