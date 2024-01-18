iifl-logo-icon 1
Akshar Spintex Ltd Dividend

0.72
(-1.37%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:42 PM

Akshar Spintex CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend22 Dec 20234 Jan 20244 Jan 20240.011Interim
Outcome of board meeting The board has discussed & decided to declare an Interim Dividend @ 1% i.e., 1.00 /- paisa per Equity Share of face value of Rs. 1.00 /-each for the Financial Year 2023-2024.The record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend is fixed as 04th January 2023. The said interim dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration as per the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 to those shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members/ Beneficial Owners of the Company as on the Record Date i.e. 04th January 2023.

