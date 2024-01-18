Outcome of board meeting The board has discussed & decided to declare an Interim Dividend @ 1% i.e., 1.00 /- paisa per Equity Share of face value of Rs. 1.00 /-each for the Financial Year 2023-2024.The record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend is fixed as 04th January 2023. The said interim dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration as per the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 to those shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members/ Beneficial Owners of the Company as on the Record Date i.e. 04th January 2023.