Dear Sir/Madam, With reference to the above captioned subject and in Compliance with Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Saturday, 27th May, 2023 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Revenue Survey No.102/2 Paiki, Plot No. - 2 Village: Haripar, Ranuja Road. Tal: Kalavad. Jamnagar-361013 (Guj). We attached herewith the Intimation of Record Date as pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 for the purpose of Sub-division/Split of Shares. We requested to you kindly take the above on your record. Thanking You. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/06/2023) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Akshar Spintex Limited, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares of the Company:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE Akshar Spintex Limited (541303) RECORD DATE 31.07.2023 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 31/07/2023 DR-582/2023-2024 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE256Z01017 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 31/07/2023. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re.1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 18.07.2023) In Continuation of Notice No. 20230718-48 dated July 18, 2023, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code AKSHAR SPINTEX LIMITED (541303) New ISIN No. INE256Z01025 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 31-07-2023 (DR-582/2023-2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 28.07.2023)