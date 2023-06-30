iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Akshar Spintex Ltd Split

0.74
(2.78%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Akshar Spintex CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split27 May 202331 Jul 202331 Jul 2023101
Dear Sir/Madam, With reference to the above captioned subject and in Compliance with Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Saturday, 27th May, 2023 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Revenue Survey No.102/2 Paiki, Plot No. - 2 Village: Haripar, Ranuja Road. Tal: Kalavad. Jamnagar-361013 (Guj). We attached herewith the Intimation of Record Date as pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 for the purpose of Sub-division/Split of Shares. We requested to you kindly take the above on your record. Thanking You. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/06/2023) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Akshar Spintex Limited, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares of the Company:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE Akshar Spintex Limited (541303) RECORD DATE 31.07.2023 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 31/07/2023 DR-582/2023-2024 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE256Z01017 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 31/07/2023. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re.1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 18.07.2023) In Continuation of Notice No. 20230718-48 dated July 18, 2023, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code AKSHAR SPINTEX LIMITED (541303) New ISIN No. INE256Z01025 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 31-07-2023 (DR-582/2023-2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 28.07.2023)

Akshar Spintex: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Akshar Spintex Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.