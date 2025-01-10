Albert David Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.71
5.71
5.71
5.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
377.27
305.87
273.76
238.67
Net Worth
382.98
311.58
279.47
244.38
Minority Interest
Debt
3.32
5.32
5.67
1.62
Deferred Tax Liability Net
8.36
3.97
5.09
5.43
Total Liabilities
394.66
320.87
290.23
251.43
Fixed Assets
90.13
82.74
88.49
84.71
Intangible Assets
Investments
273.14
192.66
183.09
137.68
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.08
4.95
4.69
4.46
Networking Capital
-4.84
15.29
-4.62
-10.78
Inventories
43.61
50.68
39.18
35.75
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
29.33
30.33
25
19.49
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
30.62
40.78
46.91
28.38
Sundry Creditors
-34.22
-32.28
-30.39
-24.67
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-74.18
-74.22
-85.32
-69.73
Cash
31.16
25.22
18.56
35.37
Total Assets
394.67
320.86
290.21
251.44
