Albert David Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,350
(2.11%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

320.79

287.45

295.32

322.6

yoy growth (%)

11.59

-2.66

-8.45

0.25

Raw materials

-105.39

-90.93

-85.04

-94.68

As % of sales

32.85

31.63

28.79

29.35

Employee costs

-90.33

-84.53

-83.17

-81.6

As % of sales

28.16

29.4

28.16

25.29

Other costs

-94.74

-90.26

-99.23

-115.25

As % of sales (Other Cost)

29.53

31.4

33.6

35.72

Operating profit

30.31

21.72

27.86

31.05

OPM

9.44

7.55

9.43

9.62

Depreciation

-7.67

-8.23

-7.51

-8.99

Interest expense

-0.79

-0.85

-0.73

-1.81

Other income

7.11

8.9

7.62

1.96

Profit before tax

28.95

21.54

27.23

22.21

Taxes

-9.78

-8.06

-10.17

-15.02

Tax rate

-33.79

-37.41

-37.35

-67.63

Minorities and other

0

-3.64

-1.1

0

Adj. profit

19.16

9.84

15.95

7.18

Exceptional items

0

0

0

40.8

Net profit

19.16

9.84

15.95

47.99

yoy growth (%)

94.78

-38.32

-66.75

250.32

NPM

5.97

3.42

5.4

14.87

