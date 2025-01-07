Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
320.79
287.45
295.32
322.6
yoy growth (%)
11.59
-2.66
-8.45
0.25
Raw materials
-105.39
-90.93
-85.04
-94.68
As % of sales
32.85
31.63
28.79
29.35
Employee costs
-90.33
-84.53
-83.17
-81.6
As % of sales
28.16
29.4
28.16
25.29
Other costs
-94.74
-90.26
-99.23
-115.25
As % of sales (Other Cost)
29.53
31.4
33.6
35.72
Operating profit
30.31
21.72
27.86
31.05
OPM
9.44
7.55
9.43
9.62
Depreciation
-7.67
-8.23
-7.51
-8.99
Interest expense
-0.79
-0.85
-0.73
-1.81
Other income
7.11
8.9
7.62
1.96
Profit before tax
28.95
21.54
27.23
22.21
Taxes
-9.78
-8.06
-10.17
-15.02
Tax rate
-33.79
-37.41
-37.35
-67.63
Minorities and other
0
-3.64
-1.1
0
Adj. profit
19.16
9.84
15.95
7.18
Exceptional items
0
0
0
40.8
Net profit
19.16
9.84
15.95
47.99
yoy growth (%)
94.78
-38.32
-66.75
250.32
NPM
5.97
3.42
5.4
14.87
