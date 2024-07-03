Summary

Albert David Limited (ADL), a Unit of Kothari Group, was incorporated in 1938 at Calcutta. The Company belongs to a renowned industrial house of Kolkata, the Kothari Group. The Companys principal business is manufacturing and trading of Pharmaceutical Formulations, Infusion Solutions, Herbal Dosage Forms and Bulk Drugs by way of domestic sale or export. Apart from these, it manufactures disposable syringes and needles and a wide range of bulk drugs. It is recognised as a large IV fluid manufacturer, both in glass and polyethylene containers.ADL has entered into a technical collaboration with Morishita Pharmaceuticals, Japan, a subsidiary of Ajinomoto -- the world leader in amino acids -- to manufacture amino acid infusions, for which it came out with a rights issue in Aug.87. It has also set up a new unit in Kalyani, West Bengal, to manufacture bulk drugs, which went on stream in 1990. Another rights issue in Mar.90 augmented the long-term working capital. ADL has entered into technical collaboration with Pharma Plan, Germany, to supply machinery to manufacture 30 mln disposable syringes and 70 mln needles at Mandideep near Bhopal. ADL came up with a Rs 4.68-cr right issue to part finance the expansion of its capacity of IV fluids in plastic bottles (FFS technology) at Ghaziabad.During 1998-99, the company has developed some new products viz. Siozole Capsules and Ferrochelate-Z-Capsules with Iron & Zinc and folic acid in sustained released formulation. In 2002-03 the company

Read More