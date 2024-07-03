SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹1,365
Prev. Close₹1,384.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹91.88
Day's High₹1,400
Day's Low₹1,303.55
52 Week's High₹1,753.95
52 Week's Low₹982.05
Book Value₹735.38
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)754.89
P/E11.5
EPS120.05
Divi. Yield0.83
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.71
5.71
5.71
5.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
377.27
305.87
273.76
238.67
Net Worth
382.98
311.58
279.47
244.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
320.79
287.45
295.32
322.6
yoy growth (%)
11.59
-2.66
-8.45
0.25
Raw materials
-105.39
-90.93
-85.04
-94.68
As % of sales
32.85
31.63
28.79
29.35
Employee costs
-90.33
-84.53
-83.17
-81.6
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
28.95
21.54
27.23
22.21
Depreciation
-7.67
-8.23
-7.51
-8.99
Tax paid
-9.78
-8.06
-10.17
-15.02
Working capital
-38.2
-2.63
-1.62
8.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.59
-2.66
-8.45
0.25
Op profit growth
39.53
-22.03
-10.27
-15.11
EBIT growth
32.79
-19.91
16.44
4.6
Net profit growth
94.78
-38.32
-66.75
250.32
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
A K Kothari
Non Executive Director
Prabhawati Devi Kothari
Independent Director
Shirish Gundopant Belapure
Independent Director
Monjori Mitra
Non Executive Director
Anand Vardhan Kothari
Managing Director & CEO
U. M. Kunte
Independent Director
Anurag Singhi
Independent Director
Shourya Sengupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Albert David Ltd
Summary
Albert David Limited (ADL), a Unit of Kothari Group, was incorporated in 1938 at Calcutta. The Company belongs to a renowned industrial house of Kolkata, the Kothari Group. The Companys principal business is manufacturing and trading of Pharmaceutical Formulations, Infusion Solutions, Herbal Dosage Forms and Bulk Drugs by way of domestic sale or export. Apart from these, it manufactures disposable syringes and needles and a wide range of bulk drugs. It is recognised as a large IV fluid manufacturer, both in glass and polyethylene containers.ADL has entered into a technical collaboration with Morishita Pharmaceuticals, Japan, a subsidiary of Ajinomoto -- the world leader in amino acids -- to manufacture amino acid infusions, for which it came out with a rights issue in Aug.87. It has also set up a new unit in Kalyani, West Bengal, to manufacture bulk drugs, which went on stream in 1990. Another rights issue in Mar.90 augmented the long-term working capital. ADL has entered into technical collaboration with Pharma Plan, Germany, to supply machinery to manufacture 30 mln disposable syringes and 70 mln needles at Mandideep near Bhopal. ADL came up with a Rs 4.68-cr right issue to part finance the expansion of its capacity of IV fluids in plastic bottles (FFS technology) at Ghaziabad.During 1998-99, the company has developed some new products viz. Siozole Capsules and Ferrochelate-Z-Capsules with Iron & Zinc and folic acid in sustained released formulation. In 2002-03 the company
The Albert David Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1322.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Albert David Ltd is ₹754.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Albert David Ltd is 11.5 and 1.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Albert David Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Albert David Ltd is ₹982.05 and ₹1753.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Albert David Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.56%, 3 Years at 27.15%, 1 Year at 39.76%, 6 Month at 4.42%, 3 Month at -4.72% and 1 Month at -0.13%.
