Albert David Ltd Share Price

1,322.05
(-4.49%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,365
  • Day's High1,400
  • 52 Wk High1,753.95
  • Prev. Close1,384.25
  • Day's Low1,303.55
  • 52 Wk Low 982.05
  • Turnover (lac)91.88
  • P/E11.5
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value735.38
  • EPS120.05
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)754.89
  • Div. Yield0.83
No Records Found

Albert David Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

1,365

Prev. Close

1,384.25

Turnover(Lac.)

91.88

Day's High

1,400

Day's Low

1,303.55

52 Week's High

1,753.95

52 Week's Low

982.05

Book Value

735.38

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

754.89

P/E

11.5

EPS

120.05

Divi. Yield

0.83

Albert David Ltd Corporate Action

12 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

13 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 11.5

Record Date: 02 Aug, 2024

13 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 May, 2024

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Albert David Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Albert David Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:40 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.13%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.13%

Non-Promoter- 2.51%

Institutions: 2.51%

Non-Institutions: 35.34%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Albert David Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.71

5.71

5.71

5.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

377.27

305.87

273.76

238.67

Net Worth

382.98

311.58

279.47

244.38

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

320.79

287.45

295.32

322.6

yoy growth (%)

11.59

-2.66

-8.45

0.25

Raw materials

-105.39

-90.93

-85.04

-94.68

As % of sales

32.85

31.63

28.79

29.35

Employee costs

-90.33

-84.53

-83.17

-81.6

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

28.95

21.54

27.23

22.21

Depreciation

-7.67

-8.23

-7.51

-8.99

Tax paid

-9.78

-8.06

-10.17

-15.02

Working capital

-38.2

-2.63

-1.62

8.15

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.59

-2.66

-8.45

0.25

Op profit growth

39.53

-22.03

-10.27

-15.11

EBIT growth

32.79

-19.91

16.44

4.6

Net profit growth

94.78

-38.32

-66.75

250.32

No Record Found

Albert David Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Albert David Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

A K Kothari

Non Executive Director

Prabhawati Devi Kothari

Independent Director

Shirish Gundopant Belapure

Independent Director

Monjori Mitra

Non Executive Director

Anand Vardhan Kothari

Managing Director & CEO

U. M. Kunte

Independent Director

Anurag Singhi

Independent Director

Shourya Sengupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Albert David Ltd

Summary

Albert David Limited (ADL), a Unit of Kothari Group, was incorporated in 1938 at Calcutta. The Company belongs to a renowned industrial house of Kolkata, the Kothari Group. The Companys principal business is manufacturing and trading of Pharmaceutical Formulations, Infusion Solutions, Herbal Dosage Forms and Bulk Drugs by way of domestic sale or export. Apart from these, it manufactures disposable syringes and needles and a wide range of bulk drugs. It is recognised as a large IV fluid manufacturer, both in glass and polyethylene containers.ADL has entered into a technical collaboration with Morishita Pharmaceuticals, Japan, a subsidiary of Ajinomoto -- the world leader in amino acids -- to manufacture amino acid infusions, for which it came out with a rights issue in Aug.87. It has also set up a new unit in Kalyani, West Bengal, to manufacture bulk drugs, which went on stream in 1990. Another rights issue in Mar.90 augmented the long-term working capital. ADL has entered into technical collaboration with Pharma Plan, Germany, to supply machinery to manufacture 30 mln disposable syringes and 70 mln needles at Mandideep near Bhopal. ADL came up with a Rs 4.68-cr right issue to part finance the expansion of its capacity of IV fluids in plastic bottles (FFS technology) at Ghaziabad.During 1998-99, the company has developed some new products viz. Siozole Capsules and Ferrochelate-Z-Capsules with Iron & Zinc and folic acid in sustained released formulation. In 2002-03 the company
Company FAQs

What is the Albert David Ltd share price today?

The Albert David Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1322.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Albert David Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Albert David Ltd is ₹754.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Albert David Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Albert David Ltd is 11.5 and 1.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Albert David Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Albert David Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Albert David Ltd is ₹982.05 and ₹1753.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Albert David Ltd?

Albert David Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.56%, 3 Years at 27.15%, 1 Year at 39.76%, 6 Month at 4.42%, 3 Month at -4.72% and 1 Month at -0.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Albert David Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Albert David Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.13 %
Institutions - 2.52 %
Public - 35.35 %

