|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|9 Aug 2024
|13 May 2024
|Approved the draft Notice for convening the 85th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Friday, August 9, 2024, through VC / OAVM (video conferencing / other audit visual means). Voting Results of 85th AGM of the Company held on 09th August 2024 pursuant to Regulation 44 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Proceedings of 85th AGM held on 09th August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024) Minutes of 85th Annual General Meeting held on 9th August, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024)
