Albert David Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Albert David FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

28.95

21.54

27.23

22.21

Depreciation

-7.67

-8.23

-7.51

-8.99

Tax paid

-9.78

-8.06

-10.17

-15.02

Working capital

-38.2

-2.63

-1.62

8.15

Other operating items

Operating

-26.7

2.62

7.92

6.33

Capital expenditure

20.45

-29.38

49.75

3.59

Free cash flow

-6.25

-26.75

57.67

9.93

Equity raised

378.16

350.84

295.61

173.37

Investing

53.9

8.97

11.37

31.04

Financing

-25.6

-2.39

18.56

-9.87

Dividends paid

0

3.13

3.13

3.14

Net in cash

400.2

333.8

386.35

207.62

