Albert David Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
28.95
21.54
27.23
22.21
Depreciation
-7.67
-8.23
-7.51
-8.99
Tax paid
-9.78
-8.06
-10.17
-15.02
Working capital
-38.2
-2.63
-1.62
8.15
Other operating items
Operating
-26.7
2.62
7.92
6.33
Capital expenditure
20.45
-29.38
49.75
3.59
Free cash flow
-6.25
-26.75
57.67
9.93
Equity raised
378.16
350.84
295.61
173.37
Investing
53.9
8.97
11.37
31.04
Financing
-25.6
-2.39
18.56
-9.87
Dividends paid
0
3.13
3.13
3.14
Net in cash
400.2
333.8
386.35
207.62
