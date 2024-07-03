Albert David Ltd Summary

Albert David Limited (ADL), a Unit of Kothari Group, was incorporated in 1938 at Calcutta. The Company belongs to a renowned industrial house of Kolkata, the Kothari Group. The Companys principal business is manufacturing and trading of Pharmaceutical Formulations, Infusion Solutions, Herbal Dosage Forms and Bulk Drugs by way of domestic sale or export. Apart from these, it manufactures disposable syringes and needles and a wide range of bulk drugs. It is recognised as a large IV fluid manufacturer, both in glass and polyethylene containers.ADL has entered into a technical collaboration with Morishita Pharmaceuticals, Japan, a subsidiary of Ajinomoto -- the world leader in amino acids -- to manufacture amino acid infusions, for which it came out with a rights issue in Aug.87. It has also set up a new unit in Kalyani, West Bengal, to manufacture bulk drugs, which went on stream in 1990. Another rights issue in Mar.90 augmented the long-term working capital. ADL has entered into technical collaboration with Pharma Plan, Germany, to supply machinery to manufacture 30 mln disposable syringes and 70 mln needles at Mandideep near Bhopal. ADL came up with a Rs 4.68-cr right issue to part finance the expansion of its capacity of IV fluids in plastic bottles (FFS technology) at Ghaziabad.During 1998-99, the company has developed some new products viz. Siozole Capsules and Ferrochelate-Z-Capsules with Iron & Zinc and folic acid in sustained released formulation. In 2002-03 the company has launched new products-INTECAR,NIMERIL-T,EVICT,ALROF-50. It is also planning to launch new products such as SIOOXY,ALAMIN FEZ,PANSURE.New products were launched such as - INTECAR Capsules, NIMERIL-T, EVICT, ALROF-50, ADLIN and SLOZIN during the year 2003; new products such as Alamin-FeZ and Pansure were introduced in 2004. SIOOXY (Anti-Oxidant with OMEGA-3 Fatty Acid) was launched in 2005, launched ALAMTN-Xtra, VERBET - the antivertigo drug and water for injection during year 2006; launched Antibiotic Azithromycin under brand AZ3 and expanded its Vision Care range (launched Antiglaucoma products, Antiinfectives, Irrigating Solution and Steroidal combinations) in 2009; launched uterine tonic-Siocare and Laxative combination-Evict Fibre and has also expanded its Anti-inflammatory & Analgesic range with launch of Anaflam XP in 2010; launched Rabeprazole and its combination (Anti-Peptic Ulcerant range) and Montelukast and its combination (Anti Asthmatic range) in 2013; launched Alamin Liquid and Alamin RLD (L-Arginine Sachet) in 2014; launched Dhup Tab & Drop (Vit.D3), Inbalanse-Z (probiotic) and Evict-XF (Laxative) in 2015; launched Sioneuron M/PG capsules, Inbalanse-Z capsules and Breaze-Fx tablet in 2017. It introduced two products i.e., Evacure and C3H in the market during year 2021-22.