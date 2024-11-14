Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

ALBERT DAVID LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter and Half year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and other business (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

ALBERT DAVID LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June (Outcome of Board Meeting) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 13 May 2024 6 May 2024

ALBERT DAVID LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter / FY ended 31.03.2024 recommendation of dividend if any and general business matters. Board recommends final dividend at Rs.11.50/- (115%) for FY 2023-24 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Mar 2024 14 Mar 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting in terms of Regulation 30 Intimation in terms of Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations enclosed. Change in Key Managerial Personnel authorised to determine materiality of events & information and make disclosure to stock exchanges under Regulation 30

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024