Albert David Ltd Board Meeting

Albert David CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
ALBERT DAVID LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter and Half year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and other business (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
ALBERT DAVID LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June (Outcome of Board Meeting) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting13 May 20246 May 2024
ALBERT DAVID LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter / FY ended 31.03.2024 recommendation of dividend if any and general business matters. Board recommends final dividend at Rs.11.50/- (115%) for FY 2023-24 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024)
Board Meeting14 Mar 202414 Mar 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting in terms of Regulation 30 Intimation in terms of Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations enclosed. Change in Key Managerial Personnel authorised to determine materiality of events & information and make disclosure to stock exchanges under Regulation 30
Board Meeting5 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
ALBERT DAVID LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December 2023 Unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024) Newspaper publication of extract of unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31-12-23 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)

