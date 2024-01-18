|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|13 May 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|11.5
|115
|Final
|Board recommends final dividend at Rs.11.50/- (115%) for FY 2023-24 Fixed Friday, August 2, 2024, as the Record Date for the purpose of payment of Final Dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing 85th AGM of the Company
