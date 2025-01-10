Alfa Ica (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.04
4.04
4.04
4.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.73
16.05
14.57
12.94
Net Worth
21.77
20.09
18.61
16.98
Minority Interest
Debt
14.04
14.98
17.44
12.82
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.69
0.68
0.63
0.58
Total Liabilities
36.5
35.75
36.68
30.38
Fixed Assets
15.92
14.43
13.71
13.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0.06
0.06
0.05
Networking Capital
20.02
20.97
22.61
17.03
Inventories
15.78
15.95
16.32
12.37
Inventory Days
81.83
Sundry Debtors
9.74
7.48
12.48
8.83
Debtor Days
58.41
Other Current Assets
2.62
1.86
2.1
3.05
Sundry Creditors
-6.52
-3.53
-7.46
-6.41
Creditor Days
42.4
Other Current Liabilities
-1.6
-0.79
-0.82
-0.81
Cash
0.53
0.28
0.3
0.26
Total Assets
36.5
35.74
36.68
30.38
