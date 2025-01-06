Alfa Ica (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.9
1.65
1.59
1.45
Depreciation
-0.87
-0.84
-0.68
-0.65
Tax paid
-0.41
-0.41
-0.48
Working capital
0.43
-0.82
0.77
-1.45
Other operating items
Operating
-0.44
1.27
-1.13
Capital expenditure
1.12
3.84
1.07
2.43
Free cash flow
3.39
2.34
1.29
Equity raised
23.04
20.28
18.04
15.71
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
18.64
14.04
13.12
-0.35
Dividends paid
0
0
0.4
0
Net in cash
37.72
33.91
16.65
