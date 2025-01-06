iifl-logo-icon 1
Alfa Ica (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

98
(-2.92%)
Jan 6, 2025

Alfa Ica (I) FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.9

1.65

1.59

1.45

Depreciation

-0.87

-0.84

-0.68

-0.65

Tax paid

-0.41

-0.41

-0.48

Working capital

0.43

-0.82

0.77

-1.45

Other operating items

Operating

-0.44

1.27

-1.13

Capital expenditure

1.12

3.84

1.07

2.43

Free cash flow

3.39

2.34

1.29

Equity raised

23.04

20.28

18.04

15.71

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

18.64

14.04

13.12

-0.35

Dividends paid

0

0

0.4

0

Net in cash

37.72

33.91

16.65

