Summary

Alfa Ica (India) Limited was incorporated in 1991. The Company is presently in the business of High Pressure Laminate (H.P. L) Sheets & Compacts. Alfa ranges are available in several Colours, Designs and Textures consisting of more than 400 design decors and more than 50 textures. ALFA Ica Laminates consists of several layers of phenol saturated kraft papers and melamine coated decor papers together with overlays and underlays. All papers are then bonded together under heat and pressure. These decorative laminates are available in several colours and finishes. Alfa Laminate sheets are used for various applications in many areas such as Furniture Covering, Wall Paneling, Partitions, Door Covering, Shower Panels, Interior Wall Paneling, Exterior Wall Cladding, Green Chalk Board, White Marker Board, Kitchen Top and Backsplash, Table Top, Anti-bacterial laminate, Anti-fingerprint laminate, Cubicle partition panel, etc. The Company produces about 6 million sq. mt. laminates in different varieties. Compact Grade Laminates (HPL) is composed of several layer of Kraft paper and melamine decor on both sides.It can be used for substrate and for horizontal and vertical grade applications. Post formable HPL is a plastic base resin mix HPL which softens at high temperature and is HOT FORMABLE. Very easy formatibility on any machine upto 9 mm and with good expertise, the Company laminate forms upto 3 mm.Apart from this, the real metals deliver lustrous color and sheen with textures reflecti

