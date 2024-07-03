SectorPlywood Boards/Laminates
Open₹101
Prev. Close₹100.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.28
Day's High₹101
Day's Low₹97.51
52 Week's High₹126
52 Week's Low₹52.52
Book Value₹56.13
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)39.59
P/E21.95
EPS4.6
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.04
4.04
4.04
4.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.73
16.05
14.57
12.94
Net Worth
21.77
20.09
18.61
16.98
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
55.17
56.47
56.62
50.67
yoy growth (%)
-2.3
-0.27
11.74
-0.26
Raw materials
-34.08
-35.74
-39.7
-34.12
As % of sales
61.77
63.29
70.11
67.33
Employee costs
-2.28
-2.2
-1.39
-0.9
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.9
1.65
1.59
1.45
Depreciation
-0.87
-0.84
-0.68
-0.65
Tax paid
-0.41
-0.41
-0.48
Working capital
0.43
-0.82
0.77
-1.45
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.3
-0.27
11.74
-0.26
Op profit growth
-2.68
31.36
-22.4
12.67
EBIT growth
2.92
11.29
6.49
-6.14
Net profit growth
15.23
4.6
22.04
-24.52
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd
CENTURYPLY
865.2
|66.25
|19,222.41
|75.69
|0.12
|1,063.19
|103.71
Greenlam Industries Ltd
GREENLAM
589.4
|54.27
|7,519.2
|30.42
|0.28
|586.2
|84.59
Greenpanel Industries Ltd
GREENPANEL
367.65
|49.62
|4,508.4
|18.5
|0.41
|336.87
|110.19
Greenply Industries Ltd
GREENPLY
315.65
|40.01
|3,941.63
|26.17
|0.16
|501.78
|61.95
Stylam Industries Ltd
STYLAMIND
2,304.3
|29.55
|3,905.34
|34.1
|0.11
|262.7
|353.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Sanjeev Sharma
Non Executive Director
Ayush Kedia
Whole-time Director
Rishi Tikmani
Whole Time Director
Pooja Tikmani
Non Executive Director
Shyamal Raval
Independent Director
Poonam Pravinbhai Panchal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Alfa Ica (India) Ltd
Summary
Alfa Ica (India) Limited was incorporated in 1991. The Company is presently in the business of High Pressure Laminate (H.P. L) Sheets & Compacts. Alfa ranges are available in several Colours, Designs and Textures consisting of more than 400 design decors and more than 50 textures. ALFA Ica Laminates consists of several layers of phenol saturated kraft papers and melamine coated decor papers together with overlays and underlays. All papers are then bonded together under heat and pressure. These decorative laminates are available in several colours and finishes. Alfa Laminate sheets are used for various applications in many areas such as Furniture Covering, Wall Paneling, Partitions, Door Covering, Shower Panels, Interior Wall Paneling, Exterior Wall Cladding, Green Chalk Board, White Marker Board, Kitchen Top and Backsplash, Table Top, Anti-bacterial laminate, Anti-fingerprint laminate, Cubicle partition panel, etc. The Company produces about 6 million sq. mt. laminates in different varieties. Compact Grade Laminates (HPL) is composed of several layer of Kraft paper and melamine decor on both sides.It can be used for substrate and for horizontal and vertical grade applications. Post formable HPL is a plastic base resin mix HPL which softens at high temperature and is HOT FORMABLE. Very easy formatibility on any machine upto 9 mm and with good expertise, the Company laminate forms upto 3 mm.Apart from this, the real metals deliver lustrous color and sheen with textures reflecti
Read More
The Alfa Ica India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹98 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alfa Ica India Ltd is ₹39.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Alfa Ica India Ltd is 21.95 and 1.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alfa Ica India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alfa Ica India Ltd is ₹52.52 and ₹126 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Alfa Ica India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.18%, 3 Years at 29.12%, 1 Year at 71.28%, 6 Month at 57.73%, 3 Month at 16.02% and 1 Month at -8.23%.
