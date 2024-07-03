iifl-logo-icon 1
Alfa Ica (India) Ltd Share Price

98
(-2.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open101
  • Day's High101
  • 52 Wk High126
  • Prev. Close100.95
  • Day's Low97.51
  • 52 Wk Low 52.52
  • Turnover (lac)0.28
  • P/E21.95
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value56.13
  • EPS4.6
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)39.59
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Alfa Ica (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plywood Boards/Laminates

Open

101

Prev. Close

100.95

Turnover(Lac.)

0.28

Day's High

101

Day's Low

97.51

52 Week's High

126

52 Week's Low

52.52

Book Value

56.13

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

39.59

P/E

21.95

EPS

4.6

Divi. Yield

0

Alfa Ica (India) Ltd Corporate Action

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

17 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

Alfa Ica (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Alfa Ica (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:40 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.12%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.12%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 28.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Alfa Ica (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.04

4.04

4.04

4.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17.73

16.05

14.57

12.94

Net Worth

21.77

20.09

18.61

16.98

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

55.17

56.47

56.62

50.67

yoy growth (%)

-2.3

-0.27

11.74

-0.26

Raw materials

-34.08

-35.74

-39.7

-34.12

As % of sales

61.77

63.29

70.11

67.33

Employee costs

-2.28

-2.2

-1.39

-0.9

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.9

1.65

1.59

1.45

Depreciation

-0.87

-0.84

-0.68

-0.65

Tax paid

-0.41

-0.41

-0.48

Working capital

0.43

-0.82

0.77

-1.45

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.3

-0.27

11.74

-0.26

Op profit growth

-2.68

31.36

-22.4

12.67

EBIT growth

2.92

11.29

6.49

-6.14

Net profit growth

15.23

4.6

22.04

-24.52

No Record Found

Alfa Ica (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd

CENTURYPLY

865.2

66.2519,222.4175.690.121,063.19103.71

Greenlam Industries Ltd

GREENLAM

589.4

54.277,519.230.420.28586.284.59

Greenpanel Industries Ltd

GREENPANEL

367.65

49.624,508.418.50.41336.87110.19

Greenply Industries Ltd

GREENPLY

315.65

40.013,941.6326.170.16501.7861.95

Stylam Industries Ltd

STYLAMIND

2,304.3

29.553,905.3434.10.11262.7353.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Alfa Ica (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Sanjeev Sharma

Non Executive Director

Ayush Kedia

Whole-time Director

Rishi Tikmani

Whole Time Director

Pooja Tikmani

Non Executive Director

Shyamal Raval

Independent Director

Poonam Pravinbhai Panchal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Alfa Ica (India) Ltd

Summary

Alfa Ica (India) Limited was incorporated in 1991. The Company is presently in the business of High Pressure Laminate (H.P. L) Sheets & Compacts. Alfa ranges are available in several Colours, Designs and Textures consisting of more than 400 design decors and more than 50 textures. ALFA Ica Laminates consists of several layers of phenol saturated kraft papers and melamine coated decor papers together with overlays and underlays. All papers are then bonded together under heat and pressure. These decorative laminates are available in several colours and finishes. Alfa Laminate sheets are used for various applications in many areas such as Furniture Covering, Wall Paneling, Partitions, Door Covering, Shower Panels, Interior Wall Paneling, Exterior Wall Cladding, Green Chalk Board, White Marker Board, Kitchen Top and Backsplash, Table Top, Anti-bacterial laminate, Anti-fingerprint laminate, Cubicle partition panel, etc. The Company produces about 6 million sq. mt. laminates in different varieties. Compact Grade Laminates (HPL) is composed of several layer of Kraft paper and melamine decor on both sides.It can be used for substrate and for horizontal and vertical grade applications. Post formable HPL is a plastic base resin mix HPL which softens at high temperature and is HOT FORMABLE. Very easy formatibility on any machine upto 9 mm and with good expertise, the Company laminate forms upto 3 mm.Apart from this, the real metals deliver lustrous color and sheen with textures reflecti
Company FAQs

What is the Alfa Ica India Ltd share price today?

The Alfa Ica India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹98 today.

What is the Market Cap of Alfa Ica India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alfa Ica India Ltd is ₹39.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Alfa Ica India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Alfa Ica India Ltd is 21.95 and 1.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Alfa Ica India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alfa Ica India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alfa Ica India Ltd is ₹52.52 and ₹126 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Alfa Ica India Ltd?

Alfa Ica India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.18%, 3 Years at 29.12%, 1 Year at 71.28%, 6 Month at 57.73%, 3 Month at 16.02% and 1 Month at -8.23%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Alfa Ica India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Alfa Ica India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.12 %
Institutions - 0.05 %
Public - 28.83 %

