Alfa Ica (India) Ltd Board Meeting

86.23
(1.45%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Alfa Ica (I) CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting17 Dec 202417 Dec 2024
Outcome of Board meeting dated 17122024
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
ALFA ICA (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results for Quarter and half year ended September 2024 unaudited financial statement for Quarter and half year ended September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting5 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting dated September 05,2024
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
ALFA ICA (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for Quarter ended June 302024. Outcome of board meeting dated 12.08.2024 to consider and approve Unaudited financials results for Quarter ended June 30,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board meeting dated 08082024
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
ALFA ICA (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial statement for quarter and year ended March 312024. Outcome of board meeting Outcome of Board meeting Re-appointment of Internal auditor and secretarial auditor for fy 2024-2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
ALFA ICA (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results for 3rd Quarter ended on December 312023. Meeting of the board of directors was held today for consider and approve Unaudited Financial results for 3rd Quarter ended on December 31,2023 Pursuant to regulation 33 read with 30 of SEBI (LODR),2015 Meeting of the board of directors was held today. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

