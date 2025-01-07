iifl-logo-icon 1
Alfa Ica (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

100.8
(2.86%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

55.17

56.47

56.62

50.67

yoy growth (%)

-2.3

-0.27

11.74

-0.26

Raw materials

-34.08

-35.74

-39.7

-34.12

As % of sales

61.77

63.29

70.11

67.33

Employee costs

-2.28

-2.2

-1.39

-0.9

As % of sales

4.13

3.89

2.46

1.79

Other costs

-15.54

-15.17

-12.97

-12.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28.16

26.87

22.91

24.38

Operating profit

3.26

3.35

2.55

3.29

OPM

5.91

5.93

4.5

6.49

Depreciation

-0.87

-0.84

-0.68

-0.65

Interest expense

-1.34

-1.49

-1.23

-1.2

Other income

0.85

0.64

0.96

0.02

Profit before tax

1.9

1.65

1.59

1.45

Taxes

-0.41

-0.41

-0.48

Tax rate

-25.37

-26.18

-33.61

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.23

1.17

0.96

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.41

1.23

1.17

0.96

yoy growth (%)

15.23

4.6

22.04

-24.52

NPM

2.57

2.18

2.07

1.9

