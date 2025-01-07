Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
55.17
56.47
56.62
50.67
yoy growth (%)
-2.3
-0.27
11.74
-0.26
Raw materials
-34.08
-35.74
-39.7
-34.12
As % of sales
61.77
63.29
70.11
67.33
Employee costs
-2.28
-2.2
-1.39
-0.9
As % of sales
4.13
3.89
2.46
1.79
Other costs
-15.54
-15.17
-12.97
-12.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.16
26.87
22.91
24.38
Operating profit
3.26
3.35
2.55
3.29
OPM
5.91
5.93
4.5
6.49
Depreciation
-0.87
-0.84
-0.68
-0.65
Interest expense
-1.34
-1.49
-1.23
-1.2
Other income
0.85
0.64
0.96
0.02
Profit before tax
1.9
1.65
1.59
1.45
Taxes
-0.41
-0.41
-0.48
Tax rate
-25.37
-26.18
-33.61
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.23
1.17
0.96
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.41
1.23
1.17
0.96
yoy growth (%)
15.23
4.6
22.04
-24.52
NPM
2.57
2.18
2.07
1.9
