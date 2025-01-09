Alfa Ica (India) Ltd Management Discussions

1. G LOBAL ECONOMIC OVERVIEW

The global economy remains remarkably resilient, with growth holding steady as inflation returns to target. The journey has been eventful, starting with supply-chain disruptions in the aftermath of the pandemic, a Russian-initiated war on Ukraine that triggered a global energy and food crisis, and a considerable surge in inflation, followed by a globally synchronized monetary policy tightening. The baseline forecast is for the world economy to continue growing at 3.2 percent during 2024 and 2025, at the same pace as in 2023. A slight acceleration for advanced economies where growth is expected to rise from 1.6 percent in 2023 to 1.7 percent in 2024 and 1.8 percent in 2025 will be offset by a modest slowdown in emerging market and developing economies from 4.3 percent in 2023 to 4.2 percent in both 2024 and 2025. Global inflation is forecast to decline steadily, from 6.8 percent in 2023 to 5.9 percent in 2024 and 4.5 percent in 2025, with advanced economies returning to their inflation targets sooner than emerging market and developing economies.

2. INDIAN ECONOMY

Despite the challenging global landscape during the year, India emerged as the fastest-growing major economy, driven by a robust push in capital formation with public investment leading the path. The large domestic consumption basket in the country also supported this growth, though overall, it showed signs of moderation from the earlier years. Government-led strategic reforms, substantial investments in physical and digital infrastructure, and initiatives like ‘Make in India and the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme bolstered the countrys growth, resilience, and self-reliance.

The National Statistical Office (NSO) projected a real GDP growth of 7.6% for FY 2023-24, supported by a broad-based strengthening of industrial sectors, particularly manufacturing, and the financial services sector playing a pivotal role in driving the economic momentum. Inflation moderated to a four-month low of 4.9% in the third quarter of FY 2023-24, as a result of the Reserve Bank of Indias prudent management, balancing inflation control with growth stimulation. This is believed to have created a stable interest rate environment conducive to long-term investments and spending. Government strategies have continued to focus on onshoring and friend-shoring production, leveraging AI to maintain competitiveness in digital services, and achieving non-fossil fuel power generation targets.

3. BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Your company was incorporated in the year 1991. Your company is in the business of High Pressure Laminate (H.P. L) Sheets & Compacts. Alfa ranges are available in several Colours, Designs and Textures consisting of more than 400 design decors and more than 50 textures. With more decors and more finishes, our innovation brings you beautiful, high quality environmental friendly decorative solutions.

Alfa High Pressure Laminates are recognized and appreciated by architects, interiors and fitters. We confirm all our produce is as per strict requirements of EN438 (European Standard). To ensure European quality, all decorative papers are sourced from worlds best European printers.

In changing world, we are changing faster. We are relentless in our pursuit of discovery and innovation, bringing in technologies that empower us to enhance your environment, constantly opening the door to a world of possibility. Alfa Laminate sheets are used for various applications in many areas such as Furniture Covering, Wall Paneling, Partitions, Door Covering, Shower Panels, Interior Wall Paneling, Exterior Wall Cladding, Green Chalk Board, White Marker Board, Kitchen Top and Backsplash, Table Top, Anti-bacterial laminate, Anti-fingerprint laminate, Cubicle partition panel and more other things.

Your company assures highest commitment of consistent innovation by introduction of new designs as well as finishes to feed the creative mind of interior decorators and furniture designers. The companys philosophy is to attain transparency and accountability in its relationship with all its stakeholders, ensuring a high degree of regulatory compliance.

4. DISCUSSION ON COMPANYS PERFORMANCE

Your Company continues to sustain with its overall performance in the financial year 2022-23 driven by the average performance in existing business. Currently the Company is running well in decorative laminates segment. Your Directors have been making efforts on all fronts viz. production, marketing, finance and cost control etc. and these efforts have been yielding good results. The outlook for the companys products appears to be good and the company is confident of achieving improved operational performance.

The Profit before Tax amounted to 2,22,92,750 as against to 1,95,15,330 in the previous year. The net profit after tax was ‘167,93,044 as against ‘145,78,458 in the previous year. During the year under review achieved Export sales of Rs. 51,60,78,797.

5. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM

The Company has in place robust internal control procedures commensurate with its size and operations. Company has the internal controls Department headed by Internal Auditor of the company. The Board of Directors is also responsible for the internal control system, sets the guidelines, verifying its adequacy, effectiveness and application. The Companys internal control system is designed to ensure management efficiency, measurability and verifiability, reliability of accounting and management information, compliance with all applicable laws and regulations, and the protection of the Companys assets so that the companys main risks (operational, compliance-related, economic and financial) are properly identified and managed overtime.

6. HUMAN RESOURCES AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

Company maintained healthy, cordial and harmonious industrial relations at all levels. The Board of Directors and management wish to place on record their appreciation of the efforts put in by all employees to achieve good performance.

Some of the companys core developments on the HR front and imitative planned during the year under review included Standardized recruitment through creating robust systems and processes to ensure that only those qualified whose skill sets matched with the requirements; Focused on training to establish a professional e-learning module Focus on capabilities enhancement through structure interventions, both on functional and behavioral side With a view to professionalize payroll, to out source the service to ensure that all statutory and regulatory compliances are met to the highest level

There was not any case pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 was reported during the year.

7. RISK MANAGEMENT

Your Company has adopted a mechanism to identify, assess, monitor and mitigate various risks to key business objectives. Major risks elements associated with the businesses and functions of the Company have been identified and will be systematically addressed through mitigating actions on a continuing basis. These are already discussed at the meetings of the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company. Risk Management forms an integral part of the Companys planning process. There are no risks, which in the opinion of the Board threaten the existence of your Company.

8. FUTURE OUTLOOK

Exports shall remain the core growth are and a lot depends on overseas economic recovery. In the domestic sector, the outlook seems to best able in long term, with the economy expected to perform better in the years to come. Though inflation is a worry which may dampen real spends in the economy, but an emphasis on infrastructure and housing shall push the demand for companys products.

9. SEGMENT-WISE AND PRODUCT-WISE PERFORMANCE

The Company is engaged primarily in manufacturing of Laminated Sheets and there are no separate reportable segments.

10. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Certain statements in this Annual Report more particularly in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report describing the Companys strength, strategies, objectives, predictions, expectations and estimates may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results may vary significantly from the forward-looking statements contained in this document due to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include global and domestic financial market conditions affecting the interest rates, availability of resources for the financial sector, market for lending, changes in regulatory directions issued by the Government, tax laws, economic situation affecting demand / supply, price conditions in the domestic markets in which Company operates, significant changes in political and economic environment in India, applicable statues, litigations, labour relations that may impact the Companys business as well as its ability to implement its strategies. Further, market data and product information contained in this Report are based on information gathered from various published and unpublished reports, and their accuracy, reliability and completeness cannot be assured. The Company does not undertake to update these statements.