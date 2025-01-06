iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Alfa Transformers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

118.55
(-4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Alfa Transformers Ltd

Alfa Transformer FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-8.09

-7.62

-2.76

-2.82

Depreciation

-1.16

-1.21

-1.15

-1.18

Tax paid

-4.52

0

0

0

Working capital

-5.36

-3.28

-1.28

1.25

Other operating items

Operating

-19.14

-12.12

-5.2

-2.77

Capital expenditure

-5.75

-1.53

-1.94

8.25

Free cash flow

-24.89

-13.65

-7.14

5.47

Equity raised

42.61

58.96

59.48

42.45

Investing

0

-0.12

0

0

Financing

-1.62

-1.57

-0.14

1.53

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

16.1

43.62

52.19

49.46

Alfa Transformer : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Alfa Transformers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.