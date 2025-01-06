Alfa Transformers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-8.09
-7.62
-2.76
-2.82
Depreciation
-1.16
-1.21
-1.15
-1.18
Tax paid
-4.52
0
0
0
Working capital
-5.36
-3.28
-1.28
1.25
Other operating items
Operating
-19.14
-12.12
-5.2
-2.77
Capital expenditure
-5.75
-1.53
-1.94
8.25
Free cash flow
-24.89
-13.65
-7.14
5.47
Equity raised
42.61
58.96
59.48
42.45
Investing
0
-0.12
0
0
Financing
-1.62
-1.57
-0.14
1.53
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
16.1
43.62
52.19
49.46
