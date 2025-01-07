iifl-logo-icon 1
Alfa Transformers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

19.64

32.98

46.13

25.65

yoy growth (%)

-40.44

-28.52

79.86

-4.74

Raw materials

-17.44

-27.17

-38.11

-20.27

As % of sales

88.82

82.4

82.6

79.05

Employee costs

-2.38

-2.87

-2.58

-1.89

As % of sales

12.16

8.71

5.59

7.39

Other costs

-5.79

-8.31

-5.26

-3.42

As % of sales (Other Cost)

29.52

25.19

11.41

13.33

Operating profit

-5.99

-5.38

0.17

0.05

OPM

-30.51

-16.31

0.38

0.21

Depreciation

-1.16

-1.21

-1.15

-1.18

Interest expense

-1.12

-1.35

-1.96

-1.96

Other income

0.19

0.32

0.17

0.27

Profit before tax

-8.09

-7.62

-2.76

-2.82

Taxes

-4.52

0

0

0

Tax rate

55.96

0

0.19

0.06

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-12.61

-7.62

-2.77

-2.83

Exceptional items

0.82

0

0

0

Net profit

-11.79

-7.62

-2.77

-2.83

yoy growth (%)

54.59

175.01

-2.04

420.87

NPM

-60.04

-23.12

-6.01

-11.03

