|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
19.64
32.98
46.13
25.65
yoy growth (%)
-40.44
-28.52
79.86
-4.74
Raw materials
-17.44
-27.17
-38.11
-20.27
As % of sales
88.82
82.4
82.6
79.05
Employee costs
-2.38
-2.87
-2.58
-1.89
As % of sales
12.16
8.71
5.59
7.39
Other costs
-5.79
-8.31
-5.26
-3.42
As % of sales (Other Cost)
29.52
25.19
11.41
13.33
Operating profit
-5.99
-5.38
0.17
0.05
OPM
-30.51
-16.31
0.38
0.21
Depreciation
-1.16
-1.21
-1.15
-1.18
Interest expense
-1.12
-1.35
-1.96
-1.96
Other income
0.19
0.32
0.17
0.27
Profit before tax
-8.09
-7.62
-2.76
-2.82
Taxes
-4.52
0
0
0
Tax rate
55.96
0
0.19
0.06
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-12.61
-7.62
-2.77
-2.83
Exceptional items
0.82
0
0
0
Net profit
-11.79
-7.62
-2.77
-2.83
yoy growth (%)
54.59
175.01
-2.04
420.87
NPM
-60.04
-23.12
-6.01
-11.03
