Alfa Transformers Ltd Key Ratios

107
(0.52%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:49:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

79.86

-4.74

1.79

0.81

Op profit growth

233.52

-97.63

10.59

1,624.41

EBIT growth

-6.76

-179.11

70.02

-424.45

Net profit growth

-1.99

419.54

-45.58

-1,639.32

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0.37

0.2

8.23

7.58

EBIT margin

-1.74

-3.36

4.05

2.42

Net profit margin

-6.01

-11.04

-2.02

-3.78

RoCE

-1.76

-2.33

4.12

2.41

RoNW

-1.99

-2.79

-0.85

-1.49

RoA

-1.52

-1.91

-0.51

-0.94

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-5.31

-6.37

-3.54

-4.72

Book value per share

46.84

55.45

29.21

30.22

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-6.86

-3.09

-5.8

-4.27

P/B

0.77

0.35

0.7

0.66

EV/EBIDTA

92.43

60.07

7.32

7.12

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0.19

0.06

-2.72

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

93.78

78.54

73.05

69.53

Inventory days

91.09

146.69

128.34

115.13

Creditor days

-101.2

-67.58

-85.36

-88.22

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.4

0.43

-0.66

-0.39

Net debt / equity

0.15

0.2

0.43

0.28

Net debt / op. profit

29.98

135.23

3.1

2.3

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-82.6

-79.05

-71.53

-72.38

Employee costs

-5.59

-7.39

-4.95

-4.85

Other costs

-11.42

-13.34

-15.26

-15.18

