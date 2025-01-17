Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
79.86
-4.74
1.79
0.81
Op profit growth
233.52
-97.63
10.59
1,624.41
EBIT growth
-6.76
-179.11
70.02
-424.45
Net profit growth
-1.99
419.54
-45.58
-1,639.32
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0.37
0.2
8.23
7.58
EBIT margin
-1.74
-3.36
4.05
2.42
Net profit margin
-6.01
-11.04
-2.02
-3.78
RoCE
-1.76
-2.33
4.12
2.41
RoNW
-1.99
-2.79
-0.85
-1.49
RoA
-1.52
-1.91
-0.51
-0.94
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-5.31
-6.37
-3.54
-4.72
Book value per share
46.84
55.45
29.21
30.22
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-6.86
-3.09
-5.8
-4.27
P/B
0.77
0.35
0.7
0.66
EV/EBIDTA
92.43
60.07
7.32
7.12
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0.19
0.06
-2.72
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
93.78
78.54
73.05
69.53
Inventory days
91.09
146.69
128.34
115.13
Creditor days
-101.2
-67.58
-85.36
-88.22
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.4
0.43
-0.66
-0.39
Net debt / equity
0.15
0.2
0.43
0.28
Net debt / op. profit
29.98
135.23
3.1
2.3
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-82.6
-79.05
-71.53
-72.38
Employee costs
-5.59
-7.39
-4.95
-4.85
Other costs
-11.42
-13.34
-15.26
-15.18
