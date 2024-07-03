iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Alfa Transformers Ltd Share Price

122.45
(-1.84%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:23:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open124.75
  • Day's High124.75
  • 52 Wk High162.95
  • Prev. Close124.75
  • Day's Low118.55
  • 52 Wk Low 75.5
  • Turnover (lac)11.39
  • P/E106.62
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.19
  • EPS1.17
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)112.05
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Alfa Transformers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

124.75

Prev. Close

124.75

Turnover(Lac.)

11.39

Day's High

124.75

Day's Low

118.55

52 Week's High

162.95

52 Week's Low

75.5

Book Value

11.19

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

112.05

P/E

106.62

EPS

1.17

Divi. Yield

0

Alfa Transformers Ltd Corporate Action

24 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Jul, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Alfa Transformers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Alfa Transformers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:32 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.87%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.87%

Non-Promoter- 53.12%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 53.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Alfa Transformers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.15

9.15

9.15

9.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.88

5.28

4.28

8.33

Net Worth

22.03

14.43

13.43

17.48

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

19.64

32.98

46.13

25.65

yoy growth (%)

-40.44

-28.52

79.86

-4.74

Raw materials

-17.44

-27.17

-38.11

-20.27

As % of sales

88.82

82.4

82.6

79.05

Employee costs

-2.38

-2.87

-2.58

-1.89

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-8.09

-7.62

-2.76

-2.82

Depreciation

-1.16

-1.21

-1.15

-1.18

Tax paid

-4.52

0

0

0

Working capital

-5.36

-3.28

-1.28

1.25

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-40.44

-28.52

79.86

-4.74

Op profit growth

11.36

-3,106.42

228.44

-97.54

EBIT growth

10.94

682.11

-6.99

-178.9

Net profit growth

54.59

175.01

-2.04

420.87

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

64.72

46.97

28.74

26.93

25.96

Excise Duty

0

0.83

3.09

0

0

Net Sales

64.72

46.14

25.65

26.93

25.96

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0.49

Other Income

0.42

0.17

0.27

0.23

0.17

View Annually Results

Alfa Transformers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.5

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,792.3

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

735.15

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.96

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.25

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Alfa Transformers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Dillip Kumar Das

Whole-time Director

DEBASIS DAS

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sujita Patnaik

Independent Director

Suryakanta Das

Independent Director

Sandip Kumar Mohanty

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rajesh Kumar Sundarray.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Alfa Transformers Ltd

Summary

Alfa Transformers Limited was incorporated in 1982 and since then the company engaged into manufacturing of transformers in the small to medium range. The Company is now operating at two Factories, one is located at Bhubaneswar and other is Vadodara, Gujarat. The Company primarily is engaged in manufacturing of Power and distribution transformers. Apart from manufacturing the Company is also rendering repairing services.The Company started its operation here at Bhubaneswar as a manufacturer of Distribution transformers in 1988. Subsequently, the product range was increased from 12 KV Class to 36 KV Class transformers. In 1992 and 1993, prototypes of 3.15 MVA, 4 MVA and 5 MVA transformers were manufactured & type tested for short circuit test at Central Power Research Institute, Bhopal/Bangalore and for Impulse Test at Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur and subsequently at Anna University, Madras.The Company further produced Electrical Distribution & Power Transformers ranging from 10KVA, 12KV Class to Transformers of 10 MVA, 36 KV Class. Alfa Transformers became a major supplier to utilities, multinationals and domestic corporates.Since 1997, the certification as an ISO 9001 company has positively strengthened Alfas operators for the requirement of an international market.The companys state of art facilities have eased the effort to match desired production standards. The company has its export network to over different countries including Nepal, Bangladesh, Dubai, Nig
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Alfa Transformers Ltd share price today?

The Alfa Transformers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹122.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Alfa Transformers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alfa Transformers Ltd is ₹112.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Alfa Transformers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Alfa Transformers Ltd is 106.62 and 11.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Alfa Transformers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alfa Transformers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alfa Transformers Ltd is ₹75.5 and ₹162.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Alfa Transformers Ltd?

Alfa Transformers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.28%, 3 Years at 144.36%, 1 Year at 44.70%, 6 Month at 39.12%, 3 Month at 35.69% and 1 Month at -3.59%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Alfa Transformers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Alfa Transformers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.88 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 53.12 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Alfa Transformers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.