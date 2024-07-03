Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹124.75
Prev. Close₹124.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹11.39
Day's High₹124.75
Day's Low₹118.55
52 Week's High₹162.95
52 Week's Low₹75.5
Book Value₹11.19
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)112.05
P/E106.62
EPS1.17
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.15
9.15
9.15
9.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.88
5.28
4.28
8.33
Net Worth
22.03
14.43
13.43
17.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
19.64
32.98
46.13
25.65
yoy growth (%)
-40.44
-28.52
79.86
-4.74
Raw materials
-17.44
-27.17
-38.11
-20.27
As % of sales
88.82
82.4
82.6
79.05
Employee costs
-2.38
-2.87
-2.58
-1.89
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-8.09
-7.62
-2.76
-2.82
Depreciation
-1.16
-1.21
-1.15
-1.18
Tax paid
-4.52
0
0
0
Working capital
-5.36
-3.28
-1.28
1.25
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-40.44
-28.52
79.86
-4.74
Op profit growth
11.36
-3,106.42
228.44
-97.54
EBIT growth
10.94
682.11
-6.99
-178.9
Net profit growth
54.59
175.01
-2.04
420.87
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
64.72
46.97
28.74
26.93
25.96
Excise Duty
0
0.83
3.09
0
0
Net Sales
64.72
46.14
25.65
26.93
25.96
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0.49
Other Income
0.42
0.17
0.27
0.23
0.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.5
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,792.3
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
735.15
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.96
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.25
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Dillip Kumar Das
Whole-time Director
DEBASIS DAS
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sujita Patnaik
Independent Director
Suryakanta Das
Independent Director
Sandip Kumar Mohanty
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rajesh Kumar Sundarray.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Alfa Transformers Ltd
Summary
Alfa Transformers Limited was incorporated in 1982 and since then the company engaged into manufacturing of transformers in the small to medium range. The Company is now operating at two Factories, one is located at Bhubaneswar and other is Vadodara, Gujarat. The Company primarily is engaged in manufacturing of Power and distribution transformers. Apart from manufacturing the Company is also rendering repairing services.The Company started its operation here at Bhubaneswar as a manufacturer of Distribution transformers in 1988. Subsequently, the product range was increased from 12 KV Class to 36 KV Class transformers. In 1992 and 1993, prototypes of 3.15 MVA, 4 MVA and 5 MVA transformers were manufactured & type tested for short circuit test at Central Power Research Institute, Bhopal/Bangalore and for Impulse Test at Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur and subsequently at Anna University, Madras.The Company further produced Electrical Distribution & Power Transformers ranging from 10KVA, 12KV Class to Transformers of 10 MVA, 36 KV Class. Alfa Transformers became a major supplier to utilities, multinationals and domestic corporates.Since 1997, the certification as an ISO 9001 company has positively strengthened Alfas operators for the requirement of an international market.The companys state of art facilities have eased the effort to match desired production standards. The company has its export network to over different countries including Nepal, Bangladesh, Dubai, Nig
Read More
The Alfa Transformers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹122.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alfa Transformers Ltd is ₹112.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Alfa Transformers Ltd is 106.62 and 11.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alfa Transformers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alfa Transformers Ltd is ₹75.5 and ₹162.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Alfa Transformers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.28%, 3 Years at 144.36%, 1 Year at 44.70%, 6 Month at 39.12%, 3 Month at 35.69% and 1 Month at -3.59%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.