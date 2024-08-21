The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Wednesday, July 24, 2024 has inter alia: i. Considered and approved the Boards Report for the year ended 31st March, 2024. ii. Approved to convene the 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Wednesday, August 21, 2024 at 11.30 A.M. at Pipul Restaurant and Banquets, 148, Mancheswar Industrial Estate, Bhubaneswar-751010, Odisha. The Notice of AGM and Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24 shall be sent to the shareholders within statutory timelines. Proceedings of 42nd Annual General Meeting held today i.e., August 21, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/08/2024) Submission of Voting results and Scrutinizers Report for the 42nd AGM of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/08/2024)