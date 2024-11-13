Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

ALFA TRANSFORMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30 2024. and any other business with the permission of the Chair. Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 12.15 P.M. and concluded at 6.15 P.M. inter alia, approved the following: The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, along with the Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditor, pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Board has taken note of Resignation of Mr. Balmukunda Das, Non-executive Independent Director (DIN: 09128997) of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

ALFA TRANSFORMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to intimate that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Wednesday August 14 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the following: The unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. we wish to inform you that, the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at 12.00 P.M. and concluded at 3.30 P.M. inter alia, approved the following: The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, along with the Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditor, pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2024 24 Jul 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Wednesday, July 24, 2024 has inter alia: i. Considered and approved the Boards Report for the year ended 31st March, 2024. ii. Approved to convene the 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Wednesday, August 21, 2024 at 11.30 A.M. at Pipul Restaurant and Banquets, 148, Mancheswar Industrial Estate, Bhubaneswar-751010, Odisha. The Notice of AGM and Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24 shall be sent to the shareholders within statutory timelines.

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 20 May 2024

ALFA TRANSFORMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and any other business with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on today, i.e. Monday, May 27, 2024, inter alia, considered and approved: The Audited Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 along with Independent Auditors Report. Read less.. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., May 27, 2024 has inter alia approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e., May 27, 2024 has appointed Mr. Bikash Kumar Dutt as new Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. May 27, 2024, has appointed M/s Saroj Ray & Associates as Secretarial Auditor of the Company and M/s. Goutam & Co. as internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024