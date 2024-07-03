Alfa Transformers Ltd Summary

Alfa Transformers Limited was incorporated in 1982 and since then the company engaged into manufacturing of transformers in the small to medium range. The Company is now operating at two Factories, one is located at Bhubaneswar and other is Vadodara, Gujarat. The Company primarily is engaged in manufacturing of Power and distribution transformers. Apart from manufacturing the Company is also rendering repairing services.The Company started its operation here at Bhubaneswar as a manufacturer of Distribution transformers in 1988. Subsequently, the product range was increased from 12 KV Class to 36 KV Class transformers. In 1992 and 1993, prototypes of 3.15 MVA, 4 MVA and 5 MVA transformers were manufactured & type tested for short circuit test at Central Power Research Institute, Bhopal/Bangalore and for Impulse Test at Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur and subsequently at Anna University, Madras.The Company further produced Electrical Distribution & Power Transformers ranging from 10KVA, 12KV Class to Transformers of 10 MVA, 36 KV Class. Alfa Transformers became a major supplier to utilities, multinationals and domestic corporates.Since 1997, the certification as an ISO 9001 company has positively strengthened Alfas operators for the requirement of an international market.The companys state of art facilities have eased the effort to match desired production standards. The company has its export network to over different countries including Nepal, Bangladesh, Dubai, Nigeria and Suriname etc.In 2023, the Company set up facilities for manufacture of Power & Distribution Transformers at Bangladesh, Dhaka. It established facilities for manufacture & Repair of Distribution Transformers at GECOL, Tripoli. It shifted existing Transformer manufacturing factory to a new location at Tripoli.