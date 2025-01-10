iifl-logo-icon 1
Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

0.7
(-2.78%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:51:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

127.48

127.48

12.75

12.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

25.32

21.15

111.36

111.45

Net Worth

152.8

148.63

124.11

124.2

Minority Interest

Debt

500

0.52

0.14

0.06

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

652.8

149.15

124.25

124.26

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

384.17

147.62

123.9

123.9

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

268.59

1.38

0.32

0.32

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0.05

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

272.56

2.54

0.34

0.29

Sundry Creditors

-3.96

-1.14

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

Cash

0.04

0.14

0.03

0.03

Total Assets

652.8

149.14

124.25

124.25

