Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
127.48
127.48
12.75
12.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.32
21.15
111.36
111.45
Net Worth
152.8
148.63
124.11
124.2
Minority Interest
Debt
500
0.52
0.14
0.06
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
652.8
149.15
124.25
124.26
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
384.17
147.62
123.9
123.9
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
268.59
1.38
0.32
0.32
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.05
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
272.56
2.54
0.34
0.29
Sundry Creditors
-3.96
-1.14
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
Cash
0.04
0.14
0.03
0.03
Total Assets
652.8
149.14
124.25
124.25
