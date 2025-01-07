Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0.08
0
0.13
yoy growth (%)
-100
0
-100
-94.76
Raw materials
0
-0.21
0
-0.1
As % of sales
0
237
0
80.02
Employee costs
-0.02
0
-0.01
-0.01
As % of sales
0
2.02
0
7.87
Other costs
-0.06
-0.06
-0.06
-0.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
72.44
0
49.63
Operating profit
-0.08
-0.18
-0.07
-0.05
OPM
0
-211.47
0
-37.53
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.08
-0.18
-0.07
-0.05
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
-0.5
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.08
-0.18
-0.07
-0.05
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.08
-0.18
-0.07
-0.05
yoy growth (%)
-53.62
148.16
28.71
-397.48
NPM
0
-212.71
0
-43.14
